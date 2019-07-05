What are the details?

Actress Bella Thorne, former Disney child star, says she was victimized repeatedly by sexual molestation while working in the entertainment industry as a child.While promoting her latest book, The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray, Thorne revealed that she suffered at the hands of pedophiles from the time that she was 6 years old until she turned 14.In a June interview, Thorne said that"The transition [from child actress to adult], it's definitely tough," she said. "But it is what it is. It's like anything in my life. If you read the book, you'll be like, 'Haha, transitioning from Disney to this was f***ing easy. I don't know — getting molested for f***ing from when you're 6 to you're 14 seems like way harder circumstances."Thorne went on to explain the hardships she endured while employed by Disney, comparing them to celebrities complaining about intrusive press."You're being physically abused all the time," she insisted. "Seems like a much more difficult situation than f***ing having paparazzi following you since you were 12. Um, I don't know. I was still being molested when paparazzi were still f***ing following me."Thorne explained that her experience growing up in the spotlight was harder than anything she's had to endure so far."[I]t's pretty hard in my mind to think of these big flashlight photographs, and everyone thinking they know me and talking about me, but having no idea the type of mistreatment that I was still dealing with at that time," she said. "That everyone around me saw and did nothing. So, I don't know you tell me what's so hard. 'Cause that to me, way harder than any of this other s*** I deal with on a daily basis."The actress has yet to reveal her alleged attackers.