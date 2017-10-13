"The Number one problem in Hollywood was and always will be pedophilia."-Corey Feldman, During interview with ABC NewsFor years, Corey Feldman's attempt to blow the whistle on pedophilia and child abuse in Hollywood, have fallen on deaf ears. The actor's troubled past made him easily dismissable in the mainstream, and his bombshell accusations were simply swept under the rug.
However, Feldman's claims are being substantiated as America is now seeing the dark underbelly of Hollywood with the coverage of the Harvey Weinstein case.
Many of those who've been paying attention, however, simply see Weinstein as a distraction or a sacrificial lamb to hide the massively rampant sexual abuse and pedophilia problem in Hollywood. Once Weinstein is ousted as the problem, everyone else goes back to sleep. However, Americans would do well to listen to what Feldman has to say.
Comment: It certainly appears to be a 'limited hangout':
"Limited hangout" is intelligence jargon for a form of propaganda in which a selected portion of a scandal, criminal act, sensitive or classified information, etc. is revealed or leaked, without telling the whole story. The intention may be to establish credibility as a critic of something or somebody by engaging in criticism of them while in fact covering up for them by omitting many details; to distance oneself publicly from something using innocuous or vague criticism even when ones own sympathies are privately with them; or to divert public attention away from a more heinous act by leaking information about something less heinous.
In a series of Tweets, Feldman noted how Weinstein's sexual harassment and abuse of adult women did not equate to nor was the source for the horrific pedophilia he and his fellow child actors endured.
As the Free Thought Project reported last year, childhood star turned adult actor Elijah Wood, also claimed Hollywood is in the midst of a massive sexual abuse scandal, which can be compared to that of Jimmy Savile in Britain.
Wood came forward in an interview to blow the lid off the dark underground world of child acting in Hollywood.
In the interview with the Sunday Times, Wood dropped a bombshell, noting how child actors were regularly "preyed upon" by industry figures.
"Clearly something major was going on in Hollywood," said Wood. "It was all organized."
What Wood is talking about is the rampant sexual abuse of childhood actors, which had been previously exposed by Feldman as well as Corey Haim.
In an episode of their reality TV show, The Two Coreys, a candid fight broke out during which Haim claimed Feldman stood by and watched as a person Feldman "still hangs out with" and is "best friends with" proceeded to "rape" the 14-year-old Haim.
"There are a lot of vipers in this industry, people who only have their own interests in mind," continued Elijah Wood in his interview. "There is a darkness in the underbelly - if you can imagine it, it's probably happened."
Wood says the abuse runs unchecked because the victims "can't speak as loudly as people in power."
"That's the tragedy of attempting to reveal what is happening to innocent people," he said. "They can be squashed but their lives have been irreparably damaged."
Wood is referring to the immense power of Hollywood elites to control the narrative and quash any allegations of abuse before they even happen.
This narrative is so controlled that after Wood made these comments, the very next day the mainstream media attacked him and forced him to downplay them.
In the video below, we can see Barbara Walters scold Feldman for attempting to call out Hollywood's pedophilia problem on The View.
It's no wonder people remained tight-lipped about their abuse, because every time they speak out, they are shunned, ridiculed, and even blacklisted.
Comment:Barbara Walters tells child sex abuse victim "you're damaging an entire industry" for speaking out on Hollywood pedophilia
Rose McGowan, who worked with both convicted Hollywood pedophile Victor Salva and Weinstein attempted to call attention to this problem on her Twitter account Wednesday, and for this, they suspended her account.
After she was given her Twitter access back, it was clear why they wanted her kept quiet.
"I forcefully begged studio head to do the right thing. I was ignored. Deal was done. Amazon won a dirty Oscar."
Even James Van Der Beek, another child star who grew up in the industry came out on Thursday claiming that he'd been abused when he was "much younger."
This problem has gone on long enough and it is high time America demands its end. We need to keep pushing this issue and wake up more people to this elite group of people who prey on innocence.
Please share this article with your friends and family so that they may see the dark nature of Hollywood's elite.