'I was molested and passed around': Corey Feldman describes his ordeal at the hands of Hollywood pedophile ring and says Corey Haim was just eleven years old when he was first rapedCorey Feldman has shared shocking details about the rampant sexual abuse he and other young actors were forced to endure during their years in Hollywood.He also reveals that his closest friend, Corey Haim, was raped when he was just 11 by a producer, the start of a long cycle of sexual abuse that Feldman believes led to his friend's problems with drugs and alcohol later in life.Haim would struggle with drugs up until his death in 2010 at the age of 38, a death that Feldman blames on the men who abused the actor.Feldman's comments come just days after another former child star, Elijah Wood, also gave an interview talking about the pedophilia problem in Hollywood.'He had more direct abuse than I did. With me, there were some molestations and it did come from several hands, so to speak, but with Corey, his was direct rape, whereas mine was not actual rape,' said Feldman of the sexual abuse suffered by Haim.'And his also occurred when he was 11. My son is 11 now and I can't even begin to fathom the idea of something like that happening to him. It would destroy his whole being.''This person uses intimidation and threats as a way to keep people quiet. And all these men were all friends,' explained Feldman.'Ask anybody in our group of kids at that time: They were passing us back and forth to each other. [Alison Arngrim] from Little House on the Prairie said [in an interview], "Everybody knew that the two Coreys were just being passed around."'Like it was something people joked about on studio lots. We're not talking about huge executives and directors that I am aware of that were involved in this. The people that I knew doing it were publicists, they were photographers for teen magazines, things like that.'Feldman said that it was generally actors between the ages of 10 and 16 who were targeted by these men, who would meet their young victims at awards shows, private parties and even charity functions.Feldman said that when he was 15 he was being abused by a man who was actually employed by his own father at the management company he ran, and that neither one of his parents had any idea.He also chalked up their ignorance to the fact that both were 'very abusive and very selfish.'One thing Feldman does not, or rather cannot, discuss however is the names of the individuals who molested him and raped Haim.Feldman said that even though he would like to identify the men responsible he has to keep it quiet for legal reasons and since the statute of limitations has passed on the crimes.In the interview Feldman also made it clear that the sexual abuse of children by adults is not only still a problem in Hollywood, but one that is getting worse with time.'They reach out to little kids on Twitter, they reach out to little kids on Facebook, and they say, "I'm a big producer and I can help you,"' said Feldman.'With social media we have more access than ever to everybody. It's a growing problem, not a shrinking problem.'One of the men who molested him still works in the industry Feldman said, adding that while he has run in to him over the years he has never tried to confront the man.He said that he has been helped by years of therapy and rehab, and makes it clear that it was a long and difficult struggle to get to the place he is at now with 'a great child and I have a great girlfriend, a nice house, a nice car and a good career.'And he said that the most difficult part of it all was losing Haim. 'He was my best friend. I miss the chemistry, I miss having my best friend,' said Feldman. 'He was the only person that could make me laugh unstoppably. He had a charisma about him and a charm and a sense of humor that was unparalleled.'Haim was one of the biggest stars of the 1980s, with leading roles in films including Lucas, Watchers and the Oscar-nominated Murphy's Romance, which he starred in alongside Sally Field and James Garner.Feldman also found early success in Hollywood thanks to his roles in two of the decade's most memorable films, Goonies and Stand By Me.The boys first worked together on the 1987 vampire flick The Lost Boys, and paired up again in the films License to Drive and Dream a Little Dream.Haim was quite the ladies man too over the years, dating Alyssa Milano, Nicole Eggert, Holly Fields and even Victoria Beckham at one point.Feldman and Haim had a chance to share the screen once more in 2007 with their reality show The Two Coreys, which was cancelled after two seasons. It was a little over a year after that last season aired that Haim died as a result of drug induced pneumonia.Feldman detailed both his and Haim's struggle with drugs in his 2013 book Coreyography. In that book he revealed that the first time they tried cocaine was with two of the men who were abusing them.Feldman also wrote in the book about Haim having sex with adult men on the set of Lucas and The Lost Boys, sharing a story he claims Haim told him one of the first times they met. 'At some point during the filming [of Lucas], he explained an adult male convinced him that it was perfectly normal for older men and younger boys in the business to have sexual relations, that it was what all "guys do," wrote Feldman.'So they walked off to a secluded area between two trailers, during a lunch break for the cast and crew, and Haim, innocent and ambitious as he was, allowed himself to be sodomized.'Feldman also wrote about Haim spending time with Martin Weiss, a well known manager of child actors, while they were filming The Lost Boys.He claimed in the book that one day on set Haim, who was 15 during filming, was aroused and wanted to have sex. 'Marty's gay? Why don't you ask him?' wrote Feldman.'The two walked, single file, into the adjoining room. ... I heard sounds, banging, thumping. I felt my stomach flip-flop. I felt sick.'Weiss was arrested in 2011 after one of his clients told police he had been sexually abused by the man starting when he was just 11-years-old, claiming the incidents happened 30 to 40 times over a roughly three years period.He eventually pleaded no contest to two counts of child molestation in 2012 and was sentenced to a year in jail and five years probation. Weiss was immediately released after entering his plea for time served.Feldman also detailed a night when he received oral sex from a man after he was fed a cocktail of drugs. The abuse at the hands of that man, who he called 'Ron' in the book, went on for years after that first incident.'I don't know why I couldn't confront Ron, but I was consumed with guilt. I felt like the whole thing was my fault,' wrote Feldman.'I desperately wanted him to stop, but I was afraid of losing my friend.'He wrote that he eventually found shelter and solace in an unlikely place - with Michael Jackson.'I was shattered, disgusted, devastated. I needed some normalcy in my life. So, I called Michael Jackson,' he wrote, explaining that the pair had been introduced by director Steven Spielberg.'Michael Jackson's world, crazy as it sounds, had become my happy place. Being with Michael brought me back to my innocence. When I was with Michael, it was like being 10 years old again.'He insisted in the book that Jackson never abused him or tried to touch him sexually over the course of their friendship.