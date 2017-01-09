Society's Child
How the Left pushes pedophilia
The Rebel
Mon, 09 Jan 2017 02:30 UTC
Faith Goldy of TheRebel.media looks at the latest outrageous attempt by Hollywood liberals to sexualize children.
.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- How the Left pushes pedophilia
- The Worry Solution: Using your mind to turn anxiety to calmness
- Discovery of 3,500-year-old Greek tomb calls into question our most basic ideas about the roots of Western civilization
- Truck rams into crowd of IDF soldiers in Jerusalem, 4 dead and about 15 injured
- Despite early snubs Trump and May emphasize 'special relationship'
- "Politically correct" students demand white philosophers including Plato and Descartes be dropped from university syllabus
- Another American known wolf? Fort Lauderdale shooter known to FBI, worked for security amid backdrop of mass drills
- South Korean Buddhist monk lights himself on fire protesting sex slavery settlement with Japan
- Top opposition figure Nawaf al-Bashir repents and returns to Syria
- Unprecedented number of male soldiers sustain genitourinary injuries as fodder for Middle East wars
- Rand Paul: Trump backs healthcare repeal with coordinated replacement
- Immunity for IDF soldiers legislation being considered by Israel, a license to kill without prosecution...ever
- Germany's growing Islamist scene
- N. Korea to produce nuclear warhead ICBM by end of 2017
- Bahrain: Repression, theocratic supremacism exposed
- Israeli diplomat recorded plotting 'take-down' of UK MPs
- Extended state of emergency costs 6,000 more Turks their jobs
- UN observers may be fired for dancing with FARC rebels at NYE party
- Watch and wait: Why antibiotics may not be the best approach to treating ear infections
- Ridiculously Massive: The list of governments the USA has overthrown since WWII
- Despite early snubs Trump and May emphasize 'special relationship'
- Another American known wolf? Fort Lauderdale shooter known to FBI, worked for security amid backdrop of mass drills
- Top opposition figure Nawaf al-Bashir repents and returns to Syria
- Rand Paul: Trump backs healthcare repeal with coordinated replacement
- Immunity for IDF soldiers legislation being considered by Israel, a license to kill without prosecution...ever
- Germany's growing Islamist scene
- N. Korea to produce nuclear warhead ICBM by end of 2017
- Bahrain: Repression, theocratic supremacism exposed
- Israeli diplomat recorded plotting 'take-down' of UK MPs
- Extended state of emergency costs 6,000 more Turks their jobs
- Propaganda alert! Europe between a "rock and a hard place" w/ Trump and Putin
- Wikileaks Offers $20,000 Reward For Info On Obama Admin Destroying Records
- 'Dumbest fighter program ever conceived': Defense analyst calls on Trump to cancel $trillion disaster F-35
- Democrats wage anti-Trump "witch hunt" for their own gain
- Conservatives are voting to increase the debt by $9 trillion - what are they thinking?
- Delusional idiot John McCain promises war on Putin and Russia
- US ruling power in deep trouble
- Mosul Dam: A bigger problem than ISIS?
- CIA Director John Brennan 'largely responsible for chaos' in Syria, not Russia
- China rejects hacking claims, urges US to explain own spying, says 'groundless smear attempt'
- How the Left pushes pedophilia
- Truck rams into crowd of IDF soldiers in Jerusalem, 4 dead and about 15 injured
- "Politically correct" students demand white philosophers including Plato and Descartes be dropped from university syllabus
- South Korean Buddhist monk lights himself on fire protesting sex slavery settlement with Japan
- UN observers may be fired for dancing with FARC rebels at NYE party
- Heroic cops re-set the bar by disarming knife wielding suspects WITHOUT killing them
- New York chorus sings Russian national anthem at Teardrop Memorial to honor Alexandrov Ensemble
- Confessions of a 'fake news' reporter
- Mexico border wall might be built using volunteer prison laborers
- Christmas in Moscow: Surprisingly un-totalitarian!
- Predators given a free pass: UN peacekeepers won't be charged despite rape accusations by over 100 children
- Hypernormalisation: When fake reality is accepted as real
- ISIS is not the biggest killer of US troops in the Middle East - it's suicide!
- 'Santas' attack nightclub in Istanbul - many killed and injured (UPDATES)
- Arrests, beatings and torture: World Wildlife Fund being investigated for human rights abuses in Cameroon
- Anti-smoking fascism: Groups seek to ban smoking at US colleges and public housing
- Neighbors outraged at cops taking selfie in front of house fire
- Whoops: Man jailed for days after cops mistake kitty litter for meth
- Flashback: Smedley Butler: A message to mothers
- Brother of Fort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect says US government failed him
- Discovery of 3,500-year-old Greek tomb calls into question our most basic ideas about the roots of Western civilization
- Ridiculously Massive: The list of governments the USA has overthrown since WWII
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Giants on Record with Jim Vieira and Hugh Newman
- Turkey opens Nevsehir underground city never before seen by the public
- The Expulsion of the Germans: The Largest Forced Migration in History
- Priceless treasures discovered at Minoan capital Knossos
- Virtual reality helps researchers recreate the lost sounds of Stonehenge
- Archaeologists investigate mounds in Burkina Faso
- Hunters lived on Tibetan plateau thousands of years earlier than thought
- Before the Nobel Prize, rich patrons and nobles funded scientific discoveries
- Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov Lenin - 1917 and its lessons for 2017
- 'Sicilian Stonehenge' discovered by amateur archaeologists
- Ancient Cross and Menorah Carvings Found Side by Side
- The Room of 10,000 Ancient Skulls
- Cuba and South Africa: Regionalism and Internationalism, Ideology and Conflict in Southern Africa during the Cold War
- 2,300yo ancient sword discovered in China, looks as deadly as ever
- Ancient Stone Bowl Unearthed in Jerusalem Perplexes Experts
- 'Passengers on Titanic were victims of criminal negligence' - New documentary provides evidence corporate greed, not act of god, sunk Titanic
- CIA won't endorse new "Secret Ops of the CIA" calendar showing agents stealing secrets, killing enemies and being killed
- Mystery of 24 alien black-boxes discovered near Egypt's Pyramids of Giza
- Spectacular collision of suns will create new star in night sky in 2022
- How getting hit by lightning changed a woman's synesthesia
- NASA: Huge planet hurling comets to their doom in nearby solar system
- Dystopian future now a reality as car-makers install 'emotional' AI's into vehicles
- P-REACT: New technology can detect suspicious behavior and catch criminals in the act
- White House says risk of catastrophic asteroid impact 'real'
- India plans to launch over 100 satellites in single mission
- Study finds potential instability in Atlantic Ocean water circulation system could trigger global cooling
- FRBs: Source found for most mysterious message from the universe
- Astronomers observe new double-ringed galaxy 'unlike anything seen before'
- Washington State's Mount Rainier to get new digital-warning system for massive mudflows
- Zombie apocalypse could give humans just 100 days to live
- New state of water discovered
- Designer creates anti-surveillance clothing to hide people from facial recognition software
- Exposure to misinformation can enhance memory recall
- Forget the Shovel, Ancient Finds Now Made From Space
- Diamonds that 'know where they are' could make GPS satellites redundant
- A brand-new human organ has been classified
- NEOWISE discovers one, possibly two, new comets
- Doomsday warning or #fakenews? Earth will be destroyed by a rogue solar system in 2017
- Excessive snowfall forecast in some areas of Europe for Jan 8-11, 2017
- Coldest in over 100 years: Moscow breaks records celebrating Christmas with a shiver
- Source of window-rattling boom in Oregon still unknown
- Extraordinary dashcam video captures lightning bolt blasting truck in Russia
- Heavy snowfall, icy weather grip Italy, Greece and Turkey
- Swimmer receives 10 stitches after being bitten by a shark at Merimbula Main Beach, Australia
- Man attacked by shark in Satellite Beach, Florida
- A frigid US: Average temperature 11°F
- Most powerful storm in a decade moves into Northern California; flooding, heavy snow
- Bone-chilling cold: Blizzards, snowstorms and floods wreak havoc across Europe
- At least 9 dead as blizzards and icy weather grip parts of Europe
- Heavy snowfall disrupts life in Himachal, India: Electricity, water supply hampered in Shimla
- Heavy snowstorm paralyses Istanbul, Turkey
- Wildfires burn 1 million hectares in Argentina over the last several weeks
- New cold record of -41.7C and freak winter thunderstorm in Finland
- Larsen C ice shelf crack may portend formation of giant Antarctic iceberg
- Pu'u 'Ō'ō volcanic show continues at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
- Shallow 5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes west of Port Hardy, Canada
- US in the grip of the 'The Big Chill'
- Another eruption at Colima volcano in Mexico
- Fireball? Nighttime booms, house shaking, red flash in Louisana skies
- Anomalous: Three Quadrantid meteor fireballs in southern skies?
- Meteor fireball or falling plane? Social media in Japan puzzled by mysterious fireball in the sky
- Meteor? Residents in Northern Alberta, Canada report 'strange noise', 'large blue flash' and 'explosion' in night sky
- Meteor fireball streaks across Turrialba volcanic eruption in Costa Rica
- Meteor fireball disintegrates over Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua
- Green meteor fireball streaks across West Michigan sky
- Three meteor fireballs recorded over France in three days
- Large meteor fireball illuminates the sky over Colombia
- Fireball spotted over Swiss skies
- Fireball spotted over Belgium
- SOTT Exclusive: Four Fireballs Streak Across Irish Sky
- Huge meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Spain (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball photographed hurtling towards ground in Wraysbury, UK
- Massive meteor fireball explodes several times off the coast of Norway
- Another fireball explodes over Siberian city
- Blazing fireball sighting over Scotland was probably meteor
- Meteor reported blazing across sky in Denmark
- Meteor fireball 'tore up the skies' in northeast Brazil
- House in Indonesia hit by meteorite
- Unprecedented number of male soldiers sustain genitourinary injuries as fodder for Middle East wars
- Watch and wait: Why antibiotics may not be the best approach to treating ear infections
- New report calls for increased monitoring of America's drinking water
- First of its kind study shows that food -- not drugs -- cures disease
- The CDC's new quarantine rule poses a serious threat to civil liberties
- US district judge: Doctors can refuse trans patients, women who have had abortions
- Dr. Stephanie Seneff explains why modern wheat is causing so many health problems
- SOTT Focus: A comprehensive review of the many health benefits of smoking Tobacco
- Painkillers are killers: Prescription opioids make chronic pain worse
- The manufactured lie about the 'safety' of Endocrine Disruptors
- Tragedies mount: Vaccine-derived polio viruses are spreading in 'Polio Free India'
- Zinc repairs DNA and reduces oxidative stress
- The serious health problems association with acid reflux drugs
- According to science there are four kinds of drunks
- The dark side of beauty products: Too much makeup can harm skin, brain & kidneys
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: The Devil's in the Details: Diet Dogma and Fine-Tuning Your Own
- Chop wood & carry water: Everyday activities can be a complete workout
- Miniature brain and skull found inside 16-year-old girl's ovary
- Hospital fires workers for refusing flu shots but look who laughs last!
- Rare genetic mutation allows some people to get by on little sleep without noticeable harm
- The Worry Solution: Using your mind to turn anxiety to calmness
- The most useful life skills every 20-something should master
- Questioning the consensus: Maybe we can't really measure "implicit bias"
- Is it possible to get narcissists to feel empathy?
- How cultural contexts can shape mental illness
- Change your life by trusting your future self
- Hard-wired: The brain's circuitry for political belief
- Can't keep your New Year's resolutions? Try being kind to yourself
- Take rest: Restorative yoga triggers your relaxation response
- Ariana Grande, Twitter thread on sexism requires 'otherworldly patience'
- The late effects of stress: New insights into how the brain responds to trauma
- Researchers discover the most relaxing song on Earth
- The philosophical musings of Bruce Lee
- Why you should care less about what (most) other people think
- Breath of life: The scientific health benefits of controlled breathing
- When technology becomes too much of a good thing: Tips for breaking your screen addiction
- The Real 'Clash of Civilizations'? Spiritual Roots of Russo-American Conflict
- How to get rid of old habits and find your true Self
- Emotional 'hangovers' influence how we attend to and remember future experiences
- Benefits of caring: People who help and support others live longer
- Strange 'vibrating boat horn' noise heard across Liverpool, UK
- Chilean Navy declassifies inexplicable UFO footage after 2 year investigation
- Photo of "demon" goes viral on Facebook
- Arizona UFO theories reignited after mystery lights appear on New Year's Eve
- Beautiful crop circle makes an appearance in Antsy, UK
- Milwaukee man's van damaged by unidentified object falling from the sky
- Multiple lights appear and disappear in sky over Buxton, Maine (VIDEO)
- Strange Dutch Skies: Triangle UFOs and Mysterious 'Smoke Rings'
- Sea monster with dreadlocks? Mysterious object washes up on New Zealand beach
- My, how Area 51 has grown over the last 30 years
- Weird science: Chinese government has conducted numerous studies on superhuman powers
- Shapeshifting UFO over Houston, Texas?
- Turkey goes #UFOAttack crazy as 'sightings' seen across country
- Chinese astronauts spooked by unexplained knocking sounds during spaceflights
- How does the election of Donald Trump affect the disclosure movement?
- The return of Mothman? Point Pleasant resident photographs creature
- Strange implants and the extraterrestrial hypothesis
- Argentines battle demons at 'exorcism school'
- UFO filmed over Lima, Peru
- Massive 3.4 mile 'doorway' spotted on Mercury allowing 'UFOs' to travel in and out?
- Trump Gives Intel Agencies Their Daily Briefing
- "I lost because hackers showed America what a complete F-ing lunatic I am" (satire)(but true!)(ya know?)
- U.S. intel says four-year-old hacked Trump's Twitter account
- Funniest fake news story of the year: Killary smells like boiled cabbage and urine
- CrazyRussianHacker: Check out these 7 dog gadgets (Video)
- Obama greenlights one last drone strike 'for old times' sake'
- Top news bloopers of 2016
- Woman rides jumping cow after being denied horse as a girl in New Zealand
- Kremlin names Trump employee of the month
- Cassetteboy: Brexit. 2016 review special (VIDEO)
- A new Ministry of Truth will protect Germany from Putin personally hacking their election
- The man who looks after 735 dogs
- Putin to sing at Trump inauguration
- Nature freaks scout forests in search of rare predator, Hillary Clinton
- Revealed! Putin personally hacked DNC from surveillance aircraft with bear on board
- Seriously folks: The extraordinary interference of Russia in the domestic affairs of America
- Dead Polish man goes back to the pub from the morgue
- Hair, there & everywhere: The most bizarre 'sightings' of Trump's famous hairdo
- Putin's 'no-nonsense' dog gives a 'ruff' start at interview with Japanese journalists (VIDEO)
- Putin and the Russians did it! CIA mercilessly trolled after #RussianHack blame game
Quote of the Day
The truth is incontrovertible. Malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is.
Recent Comments
What if the replacement is the synthesis they planned all along, after the reaction they knew people would have, over Obama(cremation of) "care"?...
that's like removing the concept of variables from algebraic formulas.
"There is a real danger political correctness is getting out of control" ya think? the world it entering a new "dark age" Dark Ages is a term of...
Can't wait to read the book. These guys are amazing, great guests and very open minded researchers. Thank you guys for another great show.
I think a "Deeper Study" needs to be done regarding those who smoke "unadulterated" tobacco such as pipe tobacco versus those who smoke the name...
SOTT.NET
Click here to learn how you can help
Reader comments do not necessarily reflect the views of the volunteers, editors, and directors of SOTT.net or the Quantum Future Group.
Remember, we need your help to collect information on what is going on in your part of the world! Send your article suggestions to:
Some icons appearing on this site were created by: Afterglow, Aha-Soft, AntialiasFactory, artdesigner.lv, Artura, DailyOverview, Dellustrations, Everaldo, GraphicsFuel, IconDrawer, IconFactory, Iconka, IconShock, Icons-Land, i-love-icons, KDE-look.org, Klukeart, Mayosoft, mugenb16, NicolasMollet, PetshopBoxStudio, VisualPharm, VistaICO, wbeiruti, WebIconset, YellowIcon
Original content © 2002-2016 by Sott.net/Signs of the Times. See: FAIR USE NOTICE