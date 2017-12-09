His attorney Robert Helfend said Heely "vehemently denies these allegations."
Heely, who oversees the licensing of music from Disney films, pleaded not guilty on Thursday. If convicted, he faces up to nine years and three months in prison according to The Daily News.
Oddly, the House of Mouse waited until yesterday to suspend the alleged pedophile. A spokesperson claimed the company had only just learned of Heely's arrest:
"Immediately upon learning of this situation tonight, he has been suspended without pay until the matter is resolved by the courts."Heely's attorney, Robert Helfend, denied the charges: "He vehemently denies these allegations and we will be fighting until the end to clear his name," Helfend said. "It's a shame, that's all I've got to say."
Comment: Isn't it interesting that socially he's convicted and punished before the court has even come to a verdict. People actually pressured the company he works for to suspend him until proven innocent. Our culture has completely inverted its core values, that is psychopathy in action.
Heely has been with Disney since 1981. He oversees licensing of the company's massive catalogue of film music. He also produced a series of Disney concerts around the world, including Fantasia Live in Concert, that feature orchestral performances and film clips.
The punchline: Heely's Twitter bio reads, "Disney Concerts and living to glorify God in all things."