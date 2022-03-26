© Palm Coast Observer



Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Friday that requires Florida school districts to be transparent in the selection of instructional materials, including library and reading materials.As a part of the "Year of the Parent," a commitment DeSantis has made to prioritize parental rights,He explained:Senate President Wilton Simpson said:The new law also establishes afor school board members. Adding term limits, House Speaker Chris Sprowls said:The new law requires school districts convening for the purpose of selecting instructional materials to post meeting notices and make them open to the public. They must also provide access to all materials at least 20 days prior to the school board taking official action on instructional materials, according to the new law. The Department of Education will also be required to publish a list of materials that have been removed or discontinued by school boards as a result of an objection and disseminate the list to school districts for their consideration.School district library media center materials and assigned school or grade-level reading lists must also be reviewed by a district employee holding a valid educational media specialist certificate and require the DOE to develop an online training program for librarians and media specialists. Additionally, the superintendent of schools in each district must certify to the DOE Commissioner that all school librarians and media center specialists have taken this training.Rebecca Sarwi, a Volusia County parent, said:Other parents expressed concerned about sexually explicit material in libraries and classroom reading lists.The DOJ did so after the National School Boards Association sent a letter to the DOJ likening parents protesting the teaching of so-called critical race theory, mask mandates and other local school decisions to domestic terrorists and requested federal intervention.The association, to which state school board associations pay dues, later apologized. But 26 state school board associations distanced themselves from it, including Florida's.Within months of the NSBA's DOJ letter, thewith it over "concerns surrounding NSBA's governance, leadership, transparency, and failure to embrace non-partisanship."However, the DOJ has not changed its stance, andLed by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita,Last month, the