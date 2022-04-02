Some Republican legislators in Florida are considering punishing Walt Disney World for taking a public stand against the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill by repealing a 55-year law that allows the company to govern itself.Florida House Rep. Spencer Roach tweeted on Wednesday that lawmakers held two meetings this week to discuss revoking the 1967 Reedy Creek Improvement Act, which he said 'allows Disney to act as its own government.'Spencer, a Republican, added: 'If Disney wants to embrace woke ideology, it seems fitting that they should be regulated by Orange County.'The district is governed by its 19 landowners, the biggest of them being Disney World. It is responsible for overseeing land use and providing essential public services, including fire protection, emergency medical services, water services, electricity, sanitation. The district also operates and maintains all public roads and bridges.In response to the backlash, which included protests and walkouts, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced earlier this month that he would be meeting with DeSantis to oppose the bill.'I understand our original approach, no matter how well intended, didn't quite get the job done,' the CEO said at the time.'Meanwhile, if we've done a bill that prohibited talking about the abuse of Uyghurs in China, Disney would've supported that legislation. They won't say a word about that,' the Republican governor continued.