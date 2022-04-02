Florida House Rep. Spencer Roach tweeted on Wednesday that lawmakers held two meetings this week to discuss revoking the 1967 Reedy Creek Improvement Act, which he said 'allows Disney to act as its own government.'
Spencer, a Republican, added: 'If Disney wants to embrace woke ideology, it seems fitting that they should be regulated by Orange County.'
The 1967 act, which was signed by then-Gov Claude Kirk, a Republican, created the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which encompasses about 25,000 acres in Orange and Osceola counties.
The district is governed by its 19 landowners, the biggest of them being Disney World. It is responsible for overseeing land use and providing essential public services, including fire protection, emergency medical services, water services, electricity, sanitation. The district also operates and maintains all public roads and bridges.
Disney World's special status is now at risk after the entertainment giant condemned the Parental Rights in Education bill - commonly known as "Don't Say Gay," which Gov Ron DeSantis, a Republican, signed into law on Monday, sparking an outrage amid LGBTQ activists and progressives.
The law forbids classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. Its many critics argue that the law's true intent is to marginalize LGBTQ people and their families.
Despite the fact that the bill is only designed to protect very young children from gender ideology, progressives have lost their minds over it, implying it's mandate is far beyond what it really is. The fact that it's been labelled the "Don't Say Gay Bill" is a case in point.
Disney, which is Florida's largest single employer and a major political donor, has found itself at the center of the escalating feud over the law, after progressive employees and customers blasted the company for donating money to all the sponsors of the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill and failing to denounce it.
In response to the backlash, which included protests and walkouts, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced earlier this month that he would be meeting with DeSantis to oppose the bill.
'I understand our original approach, no matter how well intended, didn't quite get the job done,' the CEO said at the time.
After DeSantis signed the bill into law, Disney released a statement, saying: 'our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts.'
DeSantis responded to Disney's new stance on the law by accusing the company of being dishonest and hypocritical.
'You've got to wonder why is the hill to die on to have transgenderism injected into kindergarten classrooms, or woke gender ideology injected into second grade classrooms. Why is that the hill to die on?' he asked in a Tuesday night interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson.
'Meanwhile, if we've done a bill that prohibited talking about the abuse of Uyghurs in China, Disney would've supported that legislation. They won't say a word about that,' the Republican governor continued.
DeSantis pointed out that Disney Cruises sail to the Dominican Republic, which has laws that ban gay marriage and legalize discrimination against gay people.
