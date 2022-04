An ex-Disney Cruise Line security officer claimed she was told by Disney officials: "Just keep your mouth shut." The former employee, a veteran cop, said: "I was ordered not to make any phone calls, do anything at all. Nothing. Period."

Judd said child predators choose Disney as a place of employment because it's a honeypot, a trove of children.

Following the progressive mob's marching orders , Walt Disney Company has repeatedly opposed Florida's anti-grooming law intended to protect the state's young school-aged children and uphold parental rights in education It's not a surprise to many supporting the bill that the children's entertainment giant has been a, according to numerous reports in previous years.Investigative journalist and activist Christopher Rufo, whose reporting has exposed critical race theory teachings in K-12 schools and at the corporate level, highlighted some of "the child-predators of Walt Disney Co." in a series of expository tweets.Disney worker Robert Kingsolver was arrested in a 2014 child sex sting for soliciting sex from undercover agents posing as a 14-year-old girl."I work for Disney so I love to see dads having fun with their daughters," Kingsolver, then 49-years-old, said in the chat with undercover law enforcement officers, according to CNN Investigations. "I really enjoy giving oral."He thought he was meeting a young girl for sex at a house set up by detectives from the Lake County, Florida, Sheriff's Office, where Kingsolver was apprehended.During an interview with CNN, he reminisced about seeing children and their families enjoying the rides at the park. "It was like going to a fun - some place you really enjoyed," Kingsolver said, adding later: "It was just, that was the best part, just seeing kids glow and seeing their heroes. I just enjoyed that so much.""He admitted to chatting about performing oral sex on the 'boy.'Treaster advertised himself online as "Big Teddy Bear for younger chaser," per CNN, and during the videotaped interrogation with detectives, he confessed to having sex with a 15-year-old boy he groomed online weeks before the arrest. Treaster said he drove to Georgia to pick the minor up at his house and then took the teenager to a hotel where the two had sex, according to CNN's report.Animal Kingdom Lodge gift shop worker Paul Fazio was convicted of downloading child pornography videos showing "multiple scenes of nude prepubescent children engaging in sexual activity with adults and other children," CBS 58 reported Disney character actor Patrick Holgerson was taken into police custody in 2014 during sex sting Operation Be Mine when undercover detectives posed as children in online chat forums and arrangements were made to meet at a vacant home in Clermont for what the suspects believed would result in sex with minors."I just enjoy helping them grow and that's why I've been working with high schools for so long is because a lot of these kids look up to me," Holgerson said.In 2020, roommates 32-year-old Justin Hazan, an operator on the Millennium Falcon ride, and 36-year-old Arlandres Sims, a food runner at the Animal Kingdom Resort, were busted during Operation Guardians of Innocence V.According to a news release, detectives found a computer that was advertising videos containing child pornography at the pair's residence.Disney Cruise Line youth host Oliver Lovatt was arrested in 2019 and charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery on children under the age of 12 for molesting a 10-year-old boy aboard the Disney Magic ship's "Oceaneer Kids Lab."While out at sea, Lovatt blindfolded and spun the child around several times as part of a game, according to CBS 12, when he "fondled the victim's penis outside of the clothing." The boy said Lovatt sat next to him while he was building a house of cards, and as the 25-year-old Disney employee moved "his hands towards him," the boy covered his genitals out of fear he would be fondled again.About two hours later, the cruise ship left the port with the underage victim and the child molestation suspect, 33-year-old Milton Braganza, still on board.It was not until the next day, after the ship had left US waters, that Disney Cruise Line notified Port Canaveral police, the FBI, and the US Coast Guard.The company also alerted the Royal Bahamas Police Force, which took over the probe because the Disney Dream is flagged there.Braganza was later taken to an airport, where Disney arranged and paid for his flight home to India, per standard contract provision for the company to cover tranportation costs of employees returning to their places of origin.Animal Kingdom Lodge lifeguard Kenneth Aquino, 26, allegedly left his girlfriend who was seven-months pregnant with his child to have sex with a 13-year-old girl. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Aquino showed up in his Disney work clothes — a Disney polo shirt, swimming trunks, and Crocs — during what he thought would be a sexual encounter with a minor. Aquino was charged with one felony count of traveling to meet a minor for sex, one felony count of attempted lewd battery, and one felony count of transmission of material harmful to minor."Disney has had employees arrested for child sex crimes in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 — in other words,," Rufo cited in a Monday morning Twitter post.The dark shadow cast over "The Most Magical Place On Earth" haunts Disney as recent as a mid-March child predator sting that caught several Disney employees just days after the corporation opposed Florida's anti-grooming legislation.