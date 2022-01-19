"they have an agenda of indoctrination, not education."

The Democratic Party blasted the idea that parents should have a voice in what public schools teach, saying in a Facebook post over the weekend that public education teaches kids what society "needs them to know."A Saturday post made by the Michigan Democrats on their official Facebook page criticized the parents who want to play a role in what public education teaches their children. The post was deleted Monday morning after intense criticism.The Michigan Democratic Party later deleted that post and issued a quasi-apology."We have deleted a post that ignored the important role parents play — and should play — in Michigan public schools. Parents need to have a say in their children's education, end of story," a subsequent post on Monday stated. "The post does not reflect the views of Michigan Democrats and should not be misinterpreted as a statement of support from our elected officials or candidates."The state's Republicans were sharply critical of the Democrats' original post.The Wolverine State GOP also torched their political rivals in a Sunday tweet, writingRepublican Governors Association (RGA) spokesman Chris Gustafson told Fox News in a Monday statement that the Democrat Michigan governor must take action over the post."Gretchen Whitmer must condemn the Michigan Democrat Party or admit that she believes teachers unions should control public education, not parents," Gustafson said.Republican gubernatorial candidate and former Detroit police chief James Craig released a statement declaring parents the "true stakeholders" of their kids' education as well as blasting the Michigan Democrats' post as "disgraceful" and demonstrating