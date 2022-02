© Lex Villena; Peter Fitzgerald, Rawpixelimages

"Progressive" school COVID policies no longer welcome in the capital of progressivism.If you thought Democratic politicians were moving unusually fast this month to dismantle the same COVID-19 restrictions they spent two years erecting, just wait until they fully absorb the reality of yesterday's historic landslide recall of three supervisors from the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD), largely over the issue of extended pandemic school closures.Board of Education President Gabriela López, Vice President Faauuga Moliga, and controversial former vice president Alison Collins were sent packingeach in the same Democratic stronghold that once launched the political careers of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and Vice President Kamala Harris."We made history," recall co-organizer and SFUSD parent Siva Raj told me shortly after the results came in.The competence angle was clearly resonant in a city long on progressive rhetoric, short these days on tangible results.The recall had its roots in a series of decisions that the SFUSD did and did not make in January and February 2021. The Board of Education had, the previous fall, set January 25, 2021 as the day to finally reopen a school system that had been fully closed since March 2020.It was against this backdrop, with anguished public school parents pulling their hair out over the personal disruption, learning loss, and social dysfunction that comes with extended remote learning, that the SFUSD board made the fateful decision to rename 44 of its schools that still weren't open, on the ground that those names — including George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, John Muir, Paul Revere, and Dianne Feinstein — were too culturally insensitive and/or unrepresentative.The renaming decision was quickly scuttled after international ridicule. (López did not help her cause, then or now, by submitting herself to the Isaac Chotiner interview treatment at The New Yorker , where, when serially confronted by a myriad of stupid factual errors the board had based its original renaming on, offered up this buzzword salad:Yet most San Francisco public middle schools and high schools remained closed throughout the first half of 2021, even as private schools all around them, and public schools in much of the Bay Area, were open.San Francisco now becomes the third major political shock nationwide generated by pissed-off K-12 parents seeking revenge on Democratic politicians who helped keep schools closed. First there was the upset victory last November of relatively unknown gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin over frontrunner Terry McAuliffe in (recently) reliably Democratic Virginia, then came the near-miss reelection that same day of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (who since has become the leading Democratic proponent of loosening statewide COVID restrictions, including in schools). As Reason's Eric Boehm wrote Monday, "For once, we can be thankful that another election season is already upon us since politics is the last realm where the pandemic is dominating decision making."Collins, a definitional elite (her husband is one of the city's most successful real estate developers; the two live in a Russian Hill complex valued in 2019 at $3.2 million ), has refused at every step to apologize for her school-closing record. "I'm actually really proud of my work on the board," she said last month to the San Francisco Examiner , which (like the San Francisco Chronicle ) enthusiastically endorsed her ouster."People want us to say we were wrong, we regret doing what we did, we're sorry," López said similarly on a recent Latina Latino Latinx News podcast. "That will never be something I will do."Parents and other governance-consumers coming face-to-face for the first time with the local political class because of the pandemic could be forgiven for wondering if they'd stumbled onto some strange new language. "I also have set up several protocols that truly center our students," López wrote. "Across the country," Collins claimed, "we are seeing a dramatic increase in attacks on public educators and school board members who are advancing COVID safety and racial justice in schools."Mayor London Breed will now appoint the three new SFUSD board members to replace the recalled incumbents. Much of the city's focus is already turning to the next recall election, that of controversial District Attorney Chesa Boudin."I've always thought of myself as progressive, but I don't use that label anymore to describe myself," Raj told me Monday. "Because when I see the people who call themselves progressive, and I especially see the elected leaders calling themselves progressive, they don't seem to stand for any of the values that I believe what progressive should be.