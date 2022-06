© AFP/Syrian Arab News Agency



The conflict between Russia and Ukraine will shape the world order, the Syrian president told RTSyrian President Bashar Assad has told RT thatAssad, whose country has weathered sanctions and a US military intervention, has accused Washington ofWithin hours of Russia launching its offensive on Ukraine in February, President Vladimir Putin took a call from Assad, during which the Syrian leaderaccording to a readout of the call from Damascus.Assad told RT at the weekend:Assad has been a staunch ally of Putin since 2015, when Russia launched a military campaign in Syria that helped defeat Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) and the collection of militias and Western-backed terrorist groups opposing Assad's government.To the Syrian president,- described by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as a "war by proxy" -He claimed the Nixon administration's decision to decouple the dollar's value from that of gold in the 1970s made it "a worthless piece of paper."Yet amid the rise of China and Russia, the balance of power is shifting away from the US, Assad claimed.Since Russia became the most-sanctioned country in the world,in the past three months, while Russian oil exports to India have increased by 25 times between May 2021 and May 2022.While Syria still has the means to provide its citizens with free but limited healthcare, education and subsidies, Assad's government is struggling to rein in corruption and the Syrian leader told RT that after more than a decade of civil war,Assad continued:Alongside the slow process of rebuilding, Assad visited the United Arab Emirates in March, marking his first trip to an Arab nation since Syria was suspended from the Arab League in 2011. While the media described his visit as a "return" to the diplomatic arena, Assad disagrees:Moving into the future, Assad said thatDiplomatically, Assad said Syria will talk with any of its Arab neighbors, and will maintain its close relationship with Iran, regardless of external pressure.