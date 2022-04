© ISTOCK.COM, doug4537



Severe floods that hit parts of eastern Australia earlier this year sowed death and millions of dollars of destruction. The heavy rainfall events also appear to have ushered in another unwanted effect: Japanese encephalitis., the viral disease has now turned up in parts of Australia that have never experienced it before. So far The Washington Post reports."With accelerating climate change, we're going to be in a world of hurt," Tim Inglis, the head of pathology and laboratory medicine at the University of Western Australia, tells the newspaper, "with some of these diseases that have in the past been restricted in the tropics extending, as we're beginning to see."M]igratory waterbirds are attracted to waterways and when that happens, they can bring viruses with them," David Williams of the Australian Center for Disease Preparedness explains to Voice of America According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention In Australia, the virus had previously only cropped up in the country's far north, and had not been detected on the mainland since 2004, according to The Conversation . The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports that to contain the current outbreak,Japanese encephalitis is likely "here to stay" in Australia, Gregor Devine of QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute in Brisbane tells New Scientist . "Sometimes it will be unseen and sometimes it will spill over [into humans], but it's not going to disappear." In general, thanks to climate change, "We're going to see more mosquito-borne diseases," virologist Roy Hall of the University of Queensland in Brisbane tells the publication. "Exactly where, exactly when, we don't know, but it will happen."