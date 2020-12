© Weibo



© Associated Press Video



A suspected low-flying meteor has lit up the sky in northwestern China's Yushu City on December 23.Video from the event in the city in China's Qinghai Province showed a bright fireball streaking across and lighting the dark sky.According to reports, the fireball was probably a bolide andA bolide is a very bright meteor.China's Earthquake Networks Centre said through its social media account that a suspected bolide landed near the border between Nangqian County and Yusu County at 7.25am, but no one was injured.The meteor was also spotted by passengers on a plane travelling from Xi'an to Lhasa as it streaked through the sky.