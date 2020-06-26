© Yuuki Watanabe (National Institute of Polar Research, Japan)



In recent decades, Antarctica has experienced a steady increase in the extent of its sea ice

Researchers have been surprised to find that. As climate models project rapid reduction of the continent's sea ice over the rest of the century, this iconic polar predator could be a rare global warming winner. Their research findings are published today (June 24, 2020) in Science Advances.— frozen seawater — even as its polar twin, the Arctic, has suffered through a marked decrease. But this is not expected to last for much longer as the climate changes, with Antarctica also projected to see a decline in its sea ice, with all the consequences of such changes to the maritime habitat for the organisms that live there.But such consequences aren't always negative.Polar biologists have known for some time that Adélie penguins, the most common species of penguin in Antarctica,But until now, researchers didn't really know why this happened. The handful of studies that made mention of the relationship between population growth and sea-ice have only ever established a correlation, not a cause.That missing piece of information has now been found. Researchers with Japan's National Institute of Polar Research electronically tagged 175 penguins with GPS devices, accelerometers and video cameras across four seasons with different sea-ice conditions, allowing them to track penguins on their trips, categorize walking, swimming and resting behavior, and estimate the number of prey captured during dives."It turns out that these penguins are happier with less sea-ice," said lead researcher Yuuki Watanabe at the National Institute of Polar Research. "This may seem counter-intuitive, but the underlying mechanism is actually quite simple."He explained thatThey may be sleek in the water but are pretty slow waddlers overland," he added.In seasons with heavy sea ice, the penguins have to walk (and sometimes toboggan) a long way to find cracks in the ice in order to access the waters where they hunt, taking sometimes quite lengthy rests along the way.But when there is less sea ice, penguins can dive anywhere they want, often just entering the water right by their nests. This is more energy- and time-efficient and it expands their foraging range. Most importantly, this likely reduces competition with other penguins for prey and allows them to catch more krill — the penguin's main prey.The researchers have a few hypotheses as to why this might be the case, and so the next chapter in this story will be to test those ideas too.