In recent decades, Antarctica has experienced a steady increase in the extent of its sea ice — frozen seawater — even as its polar twin, the Arctic, has suffered through a marked decrease. But this is not expected to last for much longer as the climate changes, with Antarctica also projected to see a decline in its sea ice, with all the consequences of such changes to the maritime habitat for the organisms that live there.
Comment: Relentless and baseless claims of global warming are debunked every year as the world, overall, gets cooler: Global cooling: Second largest 2-month temperature drop in history recorded by NOAA satellite
But such consequences aren't always negative.
Polar biologists have known for some time that Adélie penguins, the most common species of penguin in Antarctica, tend to see population increases during years of sparse sea ice and suffer massive breeding failures during those years with the greatest growth of sea-ice.
But until now, researchers didn't really know why this happened. The handful of studies that made mention of the relationship between population growth and sea-ice have only ever established a correlation, not a cause.
He explained that in ice-free conditions, penguins are able travel more by swimming than by walking.
"For penguins, swimming is a whopping four times faster than walking. They may be sleek in the water but are pretty slow waddlers overland," he added.
In seasons with heavy sea ice, the penguins have to walk (and sometimes toboggan) a long way to find cracks in the ice in order to access the waters where they hunt, taking sometimes quite lengthy rests along the way.
However, all this only happens for those penguins that live on the main, "continental" part of Antarctica. The opposite happens to the penguins that live on the thin Antarctic peninsula that sticks out from the continent or live on its islands.
The researchers have a few hypotheses as to why this might be the case, and so the next chapter in this story will be to test those ideas too.
Reference: "Foraging behavior links sea ice to breeding success in Antarctic penguins," by Yuuki Y. Watanabe, Kentaro Ito, Nobuo Kokubun and Akinori Takahashi, 24 June 2020, Science Advances.
DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aba4828
Comment: See also: