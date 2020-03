Does this look like Global Warming to you?

The Earth has been substantially cooling for half a decade now

The MSM has a blatant warm bias, that's been clear for years..., painting it as further evidence of the coming climate catastrophe (despite the peninsula actually being located closer to Argentina than the South Pole, and the event officially going down as a foehn ). ButWhere is their balance? Their credibility? Or is informing the public not the goal anymore, is their mission merely to propagandize...?Last Friday, Antarctica set its coldest EVER March temperature — somehow, in what we're to believe is a linearly warming world on the brink of "overheating", the world's southernmost continent is currently the coldest its ever been for the time of year.The Vostok Station clocked a bone-chilling -75.3C (-103.54F) on Friday morning, March 20, as spotted by @TempGlobal on Twitter:Real world observations continue to kick political agendas into touch.CO2 is not a miracle molecule — it CANNOT perform the tricks environmentalists claim.Carbon dioxide makes up just 0.04% of the atmosphere — it has no "blanketing" ability, our atmosphere has no "lid". CO2 is, however, crucial for life on Earth — it is "the gas of life" after all, with every living organism being carbon based — the more carbon dioxide the better: fact."Virtually all commercial greenhouse growers enrich the atmosphere in their greenhouse with between two to three times the level [of CO2] in the global atmosphere today in order to get 20 to 60 percent increase in growth," says Dr Patrick Moore. "And indeed, this is happening globally, NASA has it on their website, the Australian scientists and the European scientist all confirm that there has been a massive greening of the earth."The colluding climate change mob and their MSM lapdogs are starting to embarrass themselves, and they sense it, too — they're getting evermore desperate, and as a result are now injecting their climate fraud agenda with steroids.Just last month, rags such as the Guardian and NYT were all too keen to report on Eagle Islands 4-inches of melt without even the hint of a fact-check, without even realizing what a pathetically paltry percentage of Antarctica that wee island makes up: "Catastrophic 4-INCHES of Melt on Antarctica's TINY Eagle Island" — Climate Fraud on Steroids Don't fall for bogus political agendas. Don't fall for bogus political agendas. Don't fall for bogus political agendas...Using the same data tool NOAA cites in its latest report (released Jan, 2020) as well as the same 5-year time-frame, it is revealed thatThis is a substantial drop-and one at, according to the NOAA report: "The global annual temperature has increased at an avg. rate of 0.07C (0.13F) per decade since 1880."and instead look at just the Land Anomalies — the global cooling then is a staggering 0.30C per decade:The Northern Hemisphere Land and Ocean temperatures are dropping, too — at 0.20C per decade:With the Land-only cooling at a staggering 0.50C per decade:And, with even the most warm-mongering of official datasets saying so. Even NASA agrees, in part at least, with their forecast for this upcoming solar cycle (25) seeing it as " the weakest of the past 200 years ," with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here Don't fall for bogus political agendas.Prepare for the COLD.