A myriad of news outlets were all-too-happy to run with the Antarctic Peninsula's record warm temperature last month, painting it as further evidence of the coming climate catastrophe (despite the peninsula actually being located closer to Argentina than the South Pole, and the event officially going down as a foehn). But where are those same rags now? Where is their balance? Their credibility? Or is informing the public not the goal anymore, is their mission merely to propagandize...?
Last Friday, Antarctica set its coldest EVER March temperature — somehow, in what we're to believe is a linearly warming world on the brink of "overheating", the world's southernmost continent is currently the coldest its ever been for the time of year.
The Vostok Station clocked a bone-chilling -75.3C (-103.54F) on Friday morning, March 20, as spotted by @TempGlobal on Twitter:
The reading pips Vostok's old record of 75C (103F).
CO2 is not a miracle molecule — it CANNOT perform the tricks environmentalists claim.
Carbon dioxide makes up just 0.04% of the atmosphere — it has no "blanketing" ability, our atmosphere has no "lid". CO2 is, however, crucial for life on Earth — it is "the gas of life" after all, with every living organism being carbon based — the more carbon dioxide the better: fact.
"Virtually all commercial greenhouse growers enrich the atmosphere in their greenhouse with between two to three times the level [of CO2] in the global atmosphere today in order to get 20 to 60 percent increase in growth," says Dr Patrick Moore. "And indeed, this is happening globally as we have increased CO2 from 280 ppm to 410 ppm — a greening of the earth is occurring, NASA has it on their website, the Australian scientists and the European scientist all confirm that there has been a massive greening of the earth."
Antarctica isn't melting, nor is the Arctic for that matter, with the latest data points supporting this:
- Official Data Reveals January 2020's Antarctic Sea Ice Extent Tracked 1979-1990 Average
- Bad News Alarmists — Official Data Reveals Arctic Sea Ice is once again GROWING
Just last month, rags such as the Guardian and NYT were all too keen to report on Eagle Islands 4-inches of melt without even the hint of a fact-check, without even realizing what a pathetically paltry percentage of Antarctica that wee island makes up: "Catastrophic 4-INCHES of Melt on Antarctica's TINY Eagle Island" — Climate Fraud on Steroids
Don't fall for bogus political agendas. Don't fall for bogus political agendas. Don't fall for bogus political agendas...
...because the COLD TIMES are returning -in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow — and YOU NEED TO PREPARE...
Does this look like Global Warming to you?
Using the same data tool NOAA cites in its latest report (released Jan, 2020) as well as the same 5-year time-frame, it is revealed that global temperatures declined at a rate of 0.13C per decade between 2015-2019.
This is a substantial drop-and one at almost TWICE the official avg. rate of increase since 1880, according to the NOAA report: "The global annual temperature has increased at an avg. rate of 0.07C (0.13F) per decade since 1880."
The Earth has been substantially cooling for half a decade now, with even the most warm-mongering of official datasets saying so. Even NASA agrees, in part at least, with their forecast for this upcoming solar cycle (25) seeing it as "the weakest of the past 200 years," with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
Prepare for the COLD.
