Global Temperature Report: April 2020

Global climate trend since Dec. 1 1978: +0.135 C per decade

April Temperatures (preliminary)

March Temperatures (Final)

Notes on data released May 1, 2020 (v6.0)

The two-month drop in the Northern Hemisphere temperature of -0.53 °C is rare

As is usual, when it's very warm in one place, there a

re usually a series of alternating cold and warm regions in the same latitude belt

In April, 2020, the Northern Hemisphere experienced its 2nd largest 2-month drop in temperature in the 497-month satellite record.The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for April, 2020 was +0.38 deg. C, down from the March, 2020 value of +0.48 deg. C.The largest 2-month drop was -0.69 deg. C from December 1987 to February 1988.Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1981-2010) average for the last 16 months are:The UAH LT global gridpoint anomaly image for April, 2020 should be available within the next week here The global and regional monthly anomalies for the various atmospheric layers we monitor should be available in the next few days at the following locations:Lower Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt Mid-Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tmt/uahncdc_mt_6.0.txt Tropopause: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/ttp/uahncdc_tp_6.0.txt Lower Stratosphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt Source: Dr. Roy Spencer From the Alabama State Climatologist, Dr. John Christy:Global composite temp.: +0.38 C (+0.68 °F) above seasonal averageNorthern Hemisphere: +0.43 C (+0.77 °F) above seasonal averageSouthern Hemisphere: +0.34 C (+0.61 °F) above seasonal averageTropics: +0.45 C (+0.81°F) above seasonal averageGlobal composite temp.: +0.48 C (+0.86 °F) above seasonal averageNorthern Hemisphere: +0.61 C (+1.10 °F) above seasonal averageSouthern Hemisphere: +0.34 C (+0.61 °F) above seasonal averageTropics: +0.63 C (+1.13°F) above seasonal average- exceeded only once in the 497-month history when the hemisphere cooled between the 1987 warm El Niño and the cold 1989 La Niña. The NH temperature dropped -0.69 °C between December 1987 and February 1988., reflecting a somewhat stationary pattern. This month the pattern indicates three warm peaks (Central Russia, Gulf of Alaska and Europe) with three cool areas in between (Sea of Japan, Canada and western Russia.) Moving eastward from the peak in central Russia to the cool area in central Canada we find the coldest departure from average near the Prince Albert National Park in Saskatchewan with a -3.3 °C (-6.0 °F) anomaly.Besides the locations mentioned above,The conterminous. Alaska was warmer than average in April, so that the 49-state mean temperature departure was not quite as cold as the 48-state value being -0.24 °C (-0.43 °F). [We don't include Hawaii in the US results because its land area is less than that of a satellite grid square, so it would have virtually no impact on the overall national results.]The remarkable warmth of the lower stratosphere that was linked to the aerosols from the Australian fires last year is apparently fading. The global departure from average for this layer was +0.00 °C in April, down from +0.32 °C last month. Even so, April's temperature was the warmest since the volcanically-induced warming in 1993 after the eruption of Mt. Pinatubo in 1991.