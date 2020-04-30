While most of the state is blossoming into spring, areas north of the Brooks Range have still been dealing with cold and blizzard conditions. Early Wednesday morning Utqiagvik saw the thermometer fall to minus 20F, beating the previous record of -19F set back in 1973. It is the first time in recorded history that Utqiagvik saw a low of minus 20 this late in the season.
Utqiagvik, northernmost town in the United States, is the largest city in Alaska's North Slope Borough and is located north of the Arctic Circle.
Probably not very much ice will be melting at 20 degrees below zero.
Low temperature at Utqiaġvik so far Wednesday AM has been -20F (-28.9C). This is not only a record low for April 29, it's also the latest in the season with a low of -20F or lower, previous record -24F April 28, 1964. #akwx @Climatologist49 @ajatnuvuk @CinderBDT907 @HauserDonna— Rick Thoman (@AlaskaWx) April 29, 2020