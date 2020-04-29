Forecaster Mbavhi Maliage said temperatures were cool on Tuesday and would remain until Wednesday, with a 60% chance of rainfall expected in Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, Free State and Eastern Cape.
"There is a watch for heavy rainfall that will lead to localised flooding between East London and Port Edward," Maliage said.
She said the weather service had also issued a warning for severe thunderstorms on Tuesday in Gauteng, eastern parts of North West province, eastern parts of Free State, western parts of Mpumalanga and western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
Temperatures in Johannesburg are expected to reach 16°C and 17°C in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Maliage said temperatures were expected to warm up on Thursday and Friday.
In Lesotho, social media users have shared photographs of snowfalls which have created a winter wonderland.
Snow fell again last night in Mokhotlong. #Lesotho😍 pic.twitter.com/mtNgz6fgOO— Rethabile Makhetha🇱🇸 (@TabsThabie) April 28, 2020
SNOW ROAD UPDATE:— AFRISKI (@SkiAfriski) April 28, 2020
Snow level is only above 3100m.
Roads from Afriski to Letseng have most of the snow (approx 5cm).
All road users are advised that 4x4 is required in these zones but note that it will likely melt within the next 2 hours and become accessible for all vehicles. pic.twitter.com/nbV6eOV8uv
The Afriski resort said it had received more snow during April this year than the comparative period over the past two years.
Between 5cm and 10cm of snow is expected to fall over the Drakensberg.