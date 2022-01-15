Society's Child
Los Angeles cargo trains repeatedly looted, tracks littered with Amazon packages
Daily Mail
Fri, 14 Jan 2022 07:22 UTC
Video footage captured a series of packages that were either left empty or torn up along the Union Pacific tracks in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of downtown Los Angeles.
The cargo packages have been bait for railway thieves who have targeted goods from companies such as Amazon and UPS bound for residences along the West Coast.
Products such as unused COVID tests, fishing lures and epi pens were seen scattered across the ground.
Cargo thieves have been stealing valuable items from these trains while they are either stopped or slowing down so they can be brought into the Union Pacific Intermodal facility in downtown LA, where the cargo is moved to a new mode of transportation.
To break into these containers, thieves will often use bolt cutters to break the locks and steal whatever they can get their hands on.
The debris littered along the railway tracks have reportedly been the result of recent burglaries, as employees with Union Pacific had cleaned the tracks just a month ago, according to a source with CBS LA.
Reports of thieves on the tracks have become quite common over the course of the last month with people also seen digging through the debris for items of value.
Despite the recent trend in cargo crime, the LAPD said that they do not respond to train thefts unless the freight company requests their help.
Union Pacific is taking matters into their own hands in an attempt to decrease theft on their tracks.
'These rail crimes pose a serious safety threat to the public, our employees and local law enforcement officers.
'We have increased the number of Union Pacific special agents on patrol, and we have utilized and explored additional technologies to help us combat this criminal activity.
This is not the first instance where cargo containers have been targeted this year.
Cargo burglaries were also reported in November during the supply chain crisis period as trains en route to Los Angeles ports were being looted.
The cargo trains had traveled through an area of tracks that were lined with homeless encampments where thieves were reportedly cutting through the carts with bolt cutters.
Officials with the city then moved the shipping containers into vacant lots to prevent further thefts as a result.
Comment: Some cities in the US announced that they will no longer pursue 'petty' crimes and, coupled with soaring poverty and despair, made many times worse by 21+ months of rolling lockdowns, there's been a crime wave of organised looting, carjacking, and even murder: