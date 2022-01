Union Pacific h

ad cleaned the tracks just a month ago

LAPD said that they do not respond to train thefts

Thousands of shredded packages were seen scattered along the tracks of a Los Angeles railway on Thursday, said to be left by thieves who are now looting cargo containers.Video footage captured a series of packages that were either left empty or torn upThe cargo packages have been bait for railway thieves who have targeted goods from companies such as Amazon and UPS bound for residences along the West Coast.Products such asTo break into these containers,and steal whatever they can get their hands on.The debris littered along the railway tracks have reportedly been the result of recent burglaries, as employees with, according to a source with CBS LA.Reports of thieves on the trackswith people also seen digging through the debris for items of value.Despite the recent trend in cargo crime, theUnion Pacific is taking matters into their own hands in an attempt to decrease theft on their tracks.'Union Pacific is very concerned about the increased cargo thefts in California, and we have taken several steps to address this criminal activity,' the railroad company said in a statement.'These rail crimes pose a serious safety threat to the public, our employees and local law enforcement officers., and we have utilized and explored additional technologies to help us combat this criminal activity.This is not the first instance where cargo containers have been targeted this year.s trains en route to Los Angeles ports were being looted.The cargo trains had traveled throughwhere thieves were reportedly cutting through the carts with bolt cutters.Officials with the city then moved the shipping containers into vacant lots to prevent further thefts as a result.