© Stephen Lam/The Chronicle



© Stephen Lam/The Chronicle



New York and Chicago have both seen mass robberies

As San Francisco approached the critical December shopping month, instead of holiday lights and Santa Claus decorations, dozens of downtown retailers greeted shoppers with plywood-encased storefronts andAround a half-dozen stores in the Union Square area were boarded up on Tuesday, including the Louis Vuitton store and others that sustained damage during the robberies. Other luxury stores such as Gucci, which Mayor London Breed said had an existing security gate system and wasn't damaged in previous robberies, had a guard outside as well.It's a stark contrast from previous years when December in Union Square was marked by windows full of holiday ornamentation and the seasonal enticement of products that could fit under Christmas trees.Still, shoppers bustled under a bright sun Tuesday, seemingly undeterred by the plywood boarding. Three shoppers said boarded windows and the recent thefts that gained national media attention didn't deter them from the festive shopping center, although it did add some apprehension.said Danilo Fuentes, who was shopping with a friend Tuesday.San Francisco police cars parked at intervals around the square, with officers sitting inside or leaning against the vehicles, batons in belts. Fuentes asked an employee flanked by a security guard outside Louis Vuitton whether, so he moved on.Retail experts said the fear of more crime amid the critical holiday shopping season and boarded-up windows could deter visitors who don't feel safe, particularly tourists. It could push more customers to online shopping, especially if they need to book reservations to shop in person."People are concerned," said Santino DeRose, a retail broker with San Francisco's Maven Properties. "It's discouraging, especially. It sends the wrong message."Security costs make it even harder for retailers who struggled financially during the pandemic to survive.in supervisorial Districts 3 and 6, which include downtown, Union Square and South of Market. District 3 tax revenue fell from $26 million in 2019 to $12 million in 2020, while in District 6 it dropped from $28 million to $15.5 million.San Francisco is far from the only city grappling with organized retail crime and its tangential effects., and DeRose said he saw boarded-up stores on a recent Chicago trip after robberies as well. Butin a National Retail Federation survey. At Jins Eyewear by Union Square, team lead Chris Carranza said the store's windows were boarded upafter the mass robberies. It was the third time during the pandemic that a window to the store was broken, he said.Jins plans to keep the windows boarded up through the end of the year. "It tends to be busier and we would rather not take any chances," he said. They'll reassess what to do next year, he said, and are considering putting a gate over the windows similar to what they have over the glass door, which has never been broken into.Carranza said the boarded-up windows haven't hurt business., he said, but he attributed the drop in sales more to the continued pandemic than recent robberies.Breed told The Chronicle on Tuesday that the city is maintaining high security. She also downplayed the effect of boarded windows on shoppers."We're going to continue to maintain a strong public safety presence in neighborhoods in downtown as we finish up this holiday season, and my goal is to make it permanent and to provide a plan to ensure that the things that you have been seeing, that they don't continue to happen —, the robberies and the various things that have occurred," Breed said."When I talked to people ... they didn't care about a boarded-up storefront. They were just very thankful and they werewhen I was standing there in most cases," Breed said. "I talked to a lot of the various store managers, they were very happy about it. And I think we are just putting too much on boarded-up storefronts."I'm not going to tell them to take the boards down. What I am going to tell them is, how do we improve on safety?" Breed said.Pamela Mendelsohn, a Maven retail broker, said many"I think they've been desperate to get help. I think a lot of it has come on deaf ears," she said. "There's nothing festive about walking by all these boarded-up storefronts."