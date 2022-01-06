© Mike Kemp/In PIctures via Getty Images

Quebec province is reportedly poised to require proof of Covid-19 jab to access liquor stores and cannabis shops.If taking away jobs and large gatherings isn't enough to coerce some people into getting vaccinated against Covid-19, cutting them off from hard liquor and marijuana might do the trick. Canada's Quebec province may soon find out.The move allegedly comes amid public pressure to tighten restrictions on recalcitrant Quebeckers who have refused to get their Covid-19 shots. Legault has reportedly queried public health officials on what other types of businesses could be forced to require vaccine passports, and he told reporters, "I understand that there is a certain anger" toward unjabbed citizens.