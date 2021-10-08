There will be no exemptions for religious reasons for health-care workers in Quebec mandated to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.Dube said about half of those who have received one dose are in direct contact with patients."I'm taking this as very good news," he said. "You can see in the eyes of the nurses that now they have help."The goal is to hire 4,000 nurse to fill the shortage.Quebec is offering bonuses of $12,000 to $18,000, for a total of up to $1 billion, to bring at least 4,000 nurses back into the public health network in the coming months.