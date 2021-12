© Reuters / Christinne Muschi



Violators could be fined between $1,000 and $6,000,

according

to local media reports.

Quebec has issued draconian lockdown orders to curtail mass celebrations."If we do nothing, there is a real risk that our hospitals will overflow over the next few weeks and that we will no longer be able to treat everyone," he said in a tweet , later adding that officials had to "act quickly" and strike a "big blow" to the virus.Some exceptions to the ban on gatherings were allowed, however, including for those in need of a caregiver, or people living alone, who would be permitted to join another "family bubble." Anyone seeking medical care, as well as essential workers and those traveling for "humanitarian reasons," would also be exempt from the curfew.Legault has asserted that the province is now facing its "worst" weeks so far in the pandemic, and pointed to record-high daily infection numbers that are expected to exceed 16,000 on Friday alone. He acknowledged that "we're all tired" of lockdowns, but insisted it was his "responsibility to protect" citizens by imposing the new restrictions.Canada's most populous province, Ontario, also lowered the capacity limits of some indoor venues on Thursday, due to concerns over Omicron, though it did not go nearly as far as its francophone neighbor with its virtual ban on public New Year's Eve celebrations.