"The doctor said that after the patient was born, there was a cry. When the umbilical cord was cut for newborn care, the nursing staff found that the patient had symptoms of oral and nose bleeding, and immediately asked the pediatrician to intubate and give him oxygen, and he was admitted to the NICU," according to the report received by the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) November 18 from an unidentified foreign health agency. "In the NICU, his result of examination showed abnormal blood coagulation, pulmonary hemorrhage [acute bleeding from the lungs], and cardiac dysfunction."

Another nursing newborn, who was pending discharge from hospital, suddenly developed problems after his mother received a second dose of Pfizer's vaccine on September 9. Within 24 hours, the baby experienced a significant drop in heart rate, low oxygen in the blood causing him to turn blue, and he developed difficulties sucking and swallowing. An ultrasound of his head revealed brain blood clots that "were not present prior to vaccination," according to the VAERS report, which concludes that baby was transferred to higher level of care for neurological evaluation.

according to the VAERS report, which concludes that baby was transferred to higher level of care for neurological evaluation. A report on a five-year-old girl in Iowa who had underlying health conditions but was doing well is among those recently added to VAERS. She was injected with Pfizer's vaccine November 18 and was monitored in hospital. She was discharged from hospital a day later, but her father found her pulseless and not breathing. She had died unexpectedly during the night, three days after the shot.

An 11-year-old girl from the state of Georgia died the same day that she was vaccinated with Pfizer's vaccine meant for children over the age of 12. No cause was stated in the VAERS report.

An eight-year-old boy from Wyoming who was "totally healthy and active" prior to receiving a first dose of Pfizer's COVID pediatric shot was hospitalized in an Intensive Care Unit with myocarditis, an inflammatory life-threatening heart condition, two days later in November.

A previously healthy10-year-old girl in Oregon developed chest pain and had difficulty breathing and was hospitalized for myocarditis four days after getting Pfizer's shot, even though she had already had COVID a year earlier.

In September, a 14-year-old from North Carolina received a first dose of Pfizer's vaccine and the following day was drooling, could only mumble when speaking and was in an "altered state" at his school, when an ambulance was called and he was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with a stroke and had surgery to remove clot from his brain.

A 13-year-old from Maryland suffered a fatal heart attack 15 days after receiving a Pfizer shot.

A nine-year-old girl in Southern California had a seizure lasting 30 seconds about a minute after receiving her first dose of COVID vaccine in November.

in November. A 16-year-old Wisconsin girl with cancer whose death report was received by VAERS in November was found deceased in her bed the third morning after her shot in September with "excessive amounts of blood along with large blood clots that appear to have come vaginally." No autopsy was ordered, according to the report.

The vaccine is experimental and uses a novel gene therapy that hijacks cellular machinery to manufacture spike protein which the body is meant to manufacture antibodies against.

"She is in a wheelchair for life. She can only eat through a feeding tube through her nose," said Kennedy. "She was one of the 1,100 children. When we went back and looked at Pfizer's study, they said Maddie De Gary had a stomachache. So, they lied."



"If one in 1,1000 children look like this, this is an injury that will affect 75,000 [American] children," if 76 million American children are force-vaccinated, Kennedy added.