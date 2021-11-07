Costa Rican children aged five and up must get COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a new health ministry mandate, making the Central American country one of the first to adopt such a requirement for kids.
The move would add COVID-19 to a list of other infectious diseases in which vaccines for children have for years been required, including for polio and smallpox.
Comment: Except that this is erroneous comparison, because those diseases are considered to pose a risk to a child's health, whereas Covid-19 is no threat to a child's health. Moreover, those vaccines have passed the trials, whereas the Covid injections have not, and the mRNA jabs are considered to be highly experimental and unproven. Even the UK's biased vaccine board (JCVI) declared that there was no considerable benefit to jabbing children: Why is the Government hellbent on pushing unnecessary vaccinations on our children?
"Our basic vaccination scheme has made it possible to subdue many of the viruses that cause suffering and health consequences and even fatalities in the underage population," Health Minister Daniel Salas said in a statement issued on Friday, announcing the addition of COVID-19 to the scheme.
Coronavirus infection rates in Costa Rica have been trending down recently, with confirmed COVID-19 deaths totaling more than 7,000, according to official data, out of a population of around 5.1 million.
Comment: It's likely that, as with elsewhere, there will be a surge in cases due to the injections, along with a rise in 'mysterious' illnesses and deaths of young people, and even children: 2 teenagers from same school die suddenly in 1 week, teacher asks "people not to speculate" as causes not yet known
So far, nearly three-quarters of the country's 12 to 19-year-olds have received at least one vaccine dose, while about 54 per cent of all Costa Ricans have been fully vaccinated.
