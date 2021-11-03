© Google
St John Fisher Catholic College is in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire
Harry Towers and Mohammed Habib passed away during October half-term
and were both remembered in prayers during an online assembly on Tuesday. St John Fisher Catholic College in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, has ensured support is available for its grieving students and staff.
Harry, who was in year 11
, died on Saturday October 30, reports Stoke-on-Trent Live.
He was described as a popular teenager with "care and compassion".
Garrett Murray, acting headteacher at the school, said: "Harry approached life with a wonderful sense of humour and showed such care and compassion towards all those that he encountered. Harry was popular and loved by all his peers, teachers and pastoral staff. He will be deeply missed by all in our school community."
And Mohammed, a year 10 pupil
, died on Sunday October 24.
Paying tribute, Mr Murray said: "Mohammed was devout in his faith. His charitable nature will be sorely missed by all in the community.
"In his quiet way, Habib always looked out for others in need and was ready to support and help them. He will be deeply missed by all in our school community."
The school, which caters for around 1,100 pupils
, has offered both families its condolences.
"The school is deeply saddened to learn of the deaths of two of our learners Mohammed Habib and Harry Towers," Mr Murray continued.
"We are praying for them and their families and friends and keeping them in our thoughts at this very difficult time.
"I'm in contact with both families and have offered our deepest condolences and support.
"This will have a large impact on the whole school community and we are ensuring support is available in school for anyone who needs it."
Staffordshire Educational Psychology Service is providing support following the tragedies.
Mr Murray added: "At this stage, the cause of each death has not yet been determined
and out of respect for both families, we would ask people not to speculate, particularly on social media
, at this very difficult time.
"I would ask that you keep both learners and their families and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this time."
The headteacher of a Lanarkshire secondary school has paid tribute to a "hard-working, respectful" pupil who passed away suddenly last week.
Blantyre's Calderside Academy head teacher, Skayne Dodds, described 12-year-old Gemma Caffrey as "lovely, kind and thoughtful" following her untimely death from a brain haemorrhage last Monday.
The S2 pupil, who attended Townhill Primary School before joining Calderside last year, clearly left her mark on the school community as pupils remembered her during assembly this week, with parents flocking to pay tribute to the teenager on social media.
Headteacher Mr Dodds led the tributes, saying: "The whole of the Calderside School Community is saddened by the passing of Gemma Caffrey.
© Contributed
Tributes have been paid to 12-year-old Gemma Caffrey of Hamiton
"Gemma was a lovely, kind and thoughtful girl. She was a hard-working, respectful pupil, who enjoyed school life with her group of close friends.
"Gemma's passing has had a profound effect on the school community and has created a great sense of loss.
"She will always have a place in the hearts of the staff and pupils who knew her. She will be sorely missed.
"The thoughts of the pupils, staff and parents of the Calderside Community are with her family at this sad time."
Others described popular Gemma as "beautiful" and "gorgeous" and sent their condolences to her heartbroken parents Graeme and Alison, of Hamilton.
Alison took to social media this week to thank those who had offered support and sent messages of love.
She also praised her daughter's school saying Calderside Academy had been "very supportive" and that the children in second year will get any support they need during this difficult time.
