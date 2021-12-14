O:H header
With the talk of the pseudo-pandemic dominating the headlines for the last 2 years, other important health topics have been brushed aside (and the O:H team have been guilty of this as well). But recently the CDC quietly released their regularly updated autism prevalence numbers to the public. By their estimates, autism now affects 1 in 40 US children.

Remember autism? Remember how the numbers have been dramatically rising for years, yet researchers interested in maintaining the status quo have continued to blame it on 'better diagnostic tools'? Remember how despite their denials, we're staring down the barrel of an autism epidemic and will soon face a society with a massive proportion of the population unable to function normally? Remember that?

Well, we remember. Join us for this episode of Objective:Health for a rousing discussion about the building wave of autism on the planet - where it comes from, where it's going and what can be done about it.


Running Time: 00:36:41

Download: MP3 — 33.6 MB