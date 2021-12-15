© Howard Schatz/Healthline/Children's Health Defence/KJN



About the Author:

Tony Lyons is an attorney and founder, president and publisher at Skyhorse Publishing, publisher of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s, new runaway bestseller, "The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health."

Complex scientific and moral problems are not resolved through censorship of dissenting opinions, deleting content from the internet or defaming scientists and authors who present information challenging to those in power. Censorship leads instead to greater distrust of government institutions and large corporations.There is no ideology or politics in pointing out the obvious:Errors might result from flawed analysis, haste, arrogance, and sometimes, corruption.Ideally, science and public policy are never static. They are a process, a collaboration, a debate and a partnership.If powerful people challenged by this book claim it contains misinformation, our response is simply this:We encourage and invite dialogue, criticism, engagement — and every suggestion will be heard and considered.Since The Real Anthony Fauci is being published in the middle of rapidly unfolding events, and since censorship and suppression of information is underway,When new information emerges that can add to or improve the thousands of references and citations in this book,via the QR codes that appear throughout the book.We've published authors with views on all sides of many controversies. That's what we do, becauseAs Alan Dershowitz says, "I always learn when I read or hear Bobby's take."I can go several steps further, knowing from my inside view how principled and careful Bobby is as an author — and how painstakingly this book was researched.We look forward to taking this important journey with you.