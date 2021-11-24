O:H header
It's time for a good old fashioned Fauci-bashin'!

Since the release of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s new book, "The Real Anthony Fauci," the crimes against humanity of Anthony Fauci have been circulating throughout alternative media. In RFK Jr.'s book, he lays out the entire sordid career of Anthony Fauci, the horrific experiments he conducted on children, his Machiavellian politics, the close ties between the "health" system and the intelligence agencies, and more. If you thought Fauci was bad for what he's done during the "pandemic," you will not believe the level of evil this man has attained throughout his career.

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we take a peek into the life of a truly evil man who is, in all likelihood, a psychopath. You're gonna need a shower after this one!

You can get RFK Jr.'s new book here: https://www.amazon.com/Real-Anthony-Fauci-Democracy-Childrens/dp/1510766804


And check us out on Brighteon!

For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:

♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f

And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing

Running Time: 00:35:58

Download: MP3 — 32.9 MB