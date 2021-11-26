Belgium said Friday it has detected the first announced case in Europe of the new COVID-19 variant,returning from abroad."We have a case that is now confirmed of this variant," B.1.1.529, first detected in southern Africa, Belgian Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke told a media conference.The infected person tested positive on November 22 and had not had COVID-19 before, he added, without giving further details.A leading Belgian virologist, Marc Van Ranst, tweeted that the person had returnedon November 11.Vandebroucke said: "It must be repeated that this is a suspect variant — we don't know if it is a very dangerous variant."He noted, however, that"So, total precaution but don't panic," he said, adding that Belgium's COVID-19 risk assessment group was analysing the situation.