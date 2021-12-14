There is nothing in the CIA's history, in its charter, in its composition, or in its institutional culture that betrays an interest in promoting either public health or democracy. The CIA's historical preoccupations have been power and control. The CIA has been involved in at least seventy-two attempted and successful coup d'état between 1947 and 1989, involving about a third of the world's governments. Many of these were functioning democracies. The CIA does not do public health. It does not do democracy. The CIA does coups d'état.

When a book as fascinating, truthful, beautifully written, and politically significant as American Values: Lessons I Learned from My Family, written by a very well-known author by the name of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and published by a prominent publisher (HarperCollins), is boycotted by mainstream book reviewers, you know it is an important book and has touched a nerve that the corporate mainstream media wish to anesthetize by eschewal.

and to realize that such actions must spring from a source far deeper than the thirst for lucre.

Fauci has an annual $6 billion budget, most of which goes toward the research and development of new drugs.

He is the highest paid federal employee, more than the President, with an annual salary of $417, 608.

He controls 57 percent of global biomedical medical funding directly and indirectly via the NIH, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Wellcome Trust, and therefore controls the scientists looking for research money.

via the NIH, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Wellcome Trust, and therefore controls the scientists looking for research money. He has for decades overseen the regulatory capture of government health agencies by Big Pharma .

. The CDC, a paramilitary organization, spends $4.9 billion of its $12 billion budget buying and distributing vaccines, the vaccines that Fauci has been pushing. It also owns 57 vaccine patents.

Fauci and other officials receive yearly emoluments of up to $150,000 in royalty payments on products that they help to develop and push through the approval process.

that they help to develop and push through the approval process. He has for many years promoted false pandemics to promote novel vaccines, drugs, and pharmaceutical company profits.

Forty-five percent of the FDA's budget comes from the pharmaceutical industry through what are euphemistically called "user fees."

Fauci has a "strange fascination with," and has invested in "gain of function" experiments to engineer superbugs, which is part of a long CIA history of weaponizing viruses, etc.

After twenty years [since the insider anthrax attacks following September 11, 2001: see Graeme MacQueen's, The 2001 Anthrax Deception (isbn.nu)] of modeling exercises, the CIA - working with medical technologists like Anthony Fauci and billionaire internet tycoons - had pulled off the ultimate coup d'état: some 250 years after America's historic revolt against entrenched oligarchy and authoritarians rule, the American experiment with self-government was over. The oligarchy was restored, and these gentlemen and their spymasters had equipped the rising technocracy with new tools of control unimaginable to King George or any other tyrant.

It does not take great intelligence to realize that when countries throughout the world act in a synchronized way in locking down their populations and repeat the same message on cue that such events are centrally coordinated.

Dark Winter, Atlantic Storm, and Global Mercury were only three of over a dozen Germ Games staged by military, medical, and intelligence planners leading up to COVID-19. Each of these Kafkaesque exercises became uncanny predictors of a dystopian age that pandemic planners dubbed the "New Normal."



The consistent feature is an affinity among their simulator designers for militarizing medicine and introducing centralized autocratic governance.



Each rehearsal ends with the same grim punchline: the global pandemic is an excuse to justify the imposition of tyranny and coerced vaccination.



The repetition of these exercises suggests that they serve as a kind of rehearsal or training drill for an underlying agenda to coordinate the global dismantlement of democratic governance...

Against stupidity we have no defense. Neither protests nor force can touch it. Reasoning is of no use. Facts that contradict personal prejudices can simply be disbelieved — indeed, the fool can counter by criticizing them, and if they are undeniable, they can just be pushed aside as trivial exceptions. So the fool, as distinct from the scoundrel, is completely self-satisfied. In fact, they can easily become dangerous, as it does not take much to make them aggressive. For that reason, greater caution is called for than with a malicious one. Never again will we try to persuade the stupid person with reasons, for it is senseless and dangerous.

Having thus become a mindless tool, the stupid person will also be capable of any evil and at the same time incapable of seeing that it is evil."

Men are not made for safe havens. The fullness of life is in the hazards of life...To the heroic, desperate odds fling a challenge.

Edward Curtin is an independent writer whose work has appeared widely over many years. His website is edwardcurtin.com and his new book is Seeking Truth in a Country of Lies.