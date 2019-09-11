Society's Child
RFK Jr mic-dropping speech marks birth of a new civil rights movement vis-à-vis the rise of the medical police state
GreenMedInfo
Tue, 10 Sep 2019 07:45 UTC
Following immediately after the California Senate passed SB 276 in Sacramento on Monday, which effectively removes medical exemptions in the state (even for those with previous life-threatening reactions to vaccines), a protest erupted at the state capital in front of Gov. Newsom's office, who would sign the bill later that day. Earlier, five protestors were arrested for exercising their First Amendment right of peaceful protest — a painful irony, considering that the removal of religious exemptions also violates the First Amendment rights, which is why they were protesting in the first place.
In the astoundingly powerful and uplifting speech by RFK Jr below, one senses the historical importance of what just transpired. The fall of California into medical fascism also marks the beginning of a new, broad-based civil rights movement which includes all sexes, races, walks of life, religions, and socioeconomic classes — as it concerns the primary, inviolable human right of bodily self-sovereignty and health freedom, and a parent's right to make informed health choices for their children, which can have life and death consequences.
The fight for liberty and health freedom in California is far from over. There will be legal challenges, said RFK Jr, all the way up to the Supreme Court, if necessary. In fact, this incident brings to the forefront a deep, dark problem in the United States that has been festering for decades: the rise of the pharmaceutical industry's influence on the government to mandate products that the free market would otherwise reject, due to the profound liability these products have (underwritten completely by the government via their indemnification through the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Compensation Act (the ACT) of 1986). Now, over three decades since the inception of the ACT, that same industry is starting to use the police powers of the state to enforce these mandates.
The Medical Police State Metastasizes to FL: SB 64 Removes Religious Exemption for Vaccination, Threatens Medical.
To get updates and action items, please follow and support the following non-profit organizations:
1) Stand for Health Freedom
2) National Vaccine Information Center
3) Children's Health Defense
Sayer Ji is founder of Greenmedinfo.com, a reviewer at the International Journal of Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine,Co-founder and CEO of Systome Biomed, Vice Chairman of the Board of the National Health Federation, Steering Committee Member of the Global Non-GMO Foundation.
Comment: See also: