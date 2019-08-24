O:H header
In The News: A new study out of Canada that finds pregnant women consuming fluoridated water leads to children with lower IQ; Big Tech makes changes that censor alternative health websites; Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fights back against pro-vaxxer smears and the corrupt EPA steps in to stop California from labelling RoundUp as carcinogenic.

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health, as we take a closer look at the latest stories making headlines in the world of health.

And have you ever wondered whether your dog is right or left handed? Stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment, as she tells us about the handedness of our pets.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s excellent rebuttal


