On Wednesday, actress Jessica Bielas The Daily Beast put it , joining anti-vaccination crusader Robert Kennedy Jr. at the California legislature to lobby against a bill that would make it harder to opt out of vaccinating children for medical reasons. This wasn't an activity Biel's publicist highlighted.Vaccinations are in the news because of a large outbreak of the measles that started in low-vaccination areas around the country , and Kennedy's relatives have sharply criticized his anti-vaccination advocacy, especially his repeatedly disproved claim that vaccines cause autism."The children who need medical exemptions will not have a problem getting them if SB 276 becomes law," said Leah Russin , executive director of Vaccinate California, which backs the bill, along with the California Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics, California. "People who are on immuno-suppressant drugs will not have a problem getting a medical exemption - and in fact, the people who truly need medical exemptions desperately need everyone else to be vaccinated. That's why they support this bill.""A Hollywood celebrity and the head of an environmental organization should not have credibility on an issue about how to regulate the medical profession," Russin added. "It's the Jenny McCarthy show all over again."