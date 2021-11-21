Austria is to reimpose full lockdown from Monday. Country will also mandate vaccines for everyone from February 1

Partial lockdown introduced in The Netherlands on November 13, with limits on home visitors, working from home encouraged, and public events scrapped

German ministers say they can't rule out full lockdown, with decision to be determined by hospitalisation rates

Restrictions imposed on the unvaccinated in Germany, Czech Republic and Slovakia

Unvaccinated banned from restaurants in Germany

Belgium ICU coordinator says there is an increasing risk country will have to resort to triage as cases mount

France's Emmanuel Macron says he thinks high levels of vaccines will be enough to avoid future lockdowns

Britain, with higher infection numbers than most European countries, is rolling out booster jabs

Department of Health posted another 44,242 Covid infections and 157 deaths linked to the virus last night;

Latest UK hospitalisations fell by a fifth after 827 more admissions were recorded in the country's wards;

Austria made Covid vaccines compulsory for all residents and imposed a full nationwide lockdown;

Fevered protests broke out in cities including Rotterdam overnight, as tens of thousands of protesters gathered in Vienna

in the UK, we've had high rates of infection for many months now

Austria becomes first EU country to mandate jabs



Austria on Friday became the first EU country to announce it would make coronavirus vaccinations mandatory and will next week impose a partial lockdown in the face of spiralling infections.



The lockdown, which comes into effect on Monday, constitutes the toughest restrictions introduced in Europe in recent weeks as Covid-19 cases surge continent-wide, fuelled by vaccine resistance.



Austrians will not be allowed to leave home except to go to work, shop for essentials and exercise. The restrictions will initially last 20 days with an evaluation after 10 days, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said.



Schools will remain open, although parents have been asked to keep their children at home if possible. Working from home is also recommended.



Vaccination against Covid-19 in the Alpine nation will be mandatory from February 1 next year, Schallenberg said. So far, the Vatican alone in Europe has imposed a vaccination mandate.



Austria has already imposed movement restrictions on those not vaccinated or recently recovered from the virus, ordering them to stay at home since Monday, becoming the first EU country to do so.



But infections have continued to rise. On Friday, a new record of more than 15,800 new cases was recorded in the EU member of nearly nine million people.

