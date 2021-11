Austria is to reimpose full lockdown from Monday. Country will also mandate vaccines for everyone from February 1

Partial lockdown introduced in The Netherlands on November 13, with limits on home visitors, working from home encouraged, and public events scrapped

German ministers say they can't rule out full lockdown, with decision to be determined by hospitalisation rates

Restrictions imposed on the unvaccinated in Germany, Czech Republic and Slovakia

Unvaccinated banned from restaurants in Germany

Belgium ICU coordinator says there is an increasing risk country will have to resort to triage as cases mount

France's Emmanuel Macron says he thinks high levels of vaccines will be enough to avoid future lockdowns

Britain, with higher infection numbers than most European countries, is rolling out booster jabs

Department of Health posted another 44,242 Covid infections and 157 deaths linked to the virus last night;

Latest UK hospitalisations fell by a fifth after 827 more admissions were recorded in the country's wards;

Austria made Covid vaccines compulsory for all residents and imposed a full nationwide lockdown;

Fevered protests broke out in cities including Rotterdam overnight, as tens of thousands of protesters gathered in Vienna

in the UK, we've had high rates of infection for many months now

Austria becomes first EU country to mandate jabs



Austria on Friday became the first EU country to announce it would make coronavirus vaccinations mandatory and will next week impose a partial lockdown in the face of spiralling infections.



The lockdown, which comes into effect on Monday, constitutes the toughest restrictions introduced in Europe in recent weeks as Covid-19 cases surge continent-wide, fuelled by vaccine resistance.



Austrians will not be allowed to leave home except to go to work, shop for essentials and exercise. The restrictions will initially last 20 days with an evaluation after 10 days, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said.



Schools will remain open, although parents have been asked to keep their children at home if possible. Working from home is also recommended.



Vaccination against Covid-19 in the Alpine nation will be mandatory from February 1 next year, Schallenberg said. So far, the Vatican alone in Europe has imposed a vaccination mandate.



Austria has already imposed movement restrictions on those not vaccinated or recently recovered from the virus, ordering them to stay at home since Monday, becoming the first EU country to do so.



But infections have continued to rise. On Friday, a new record of more than 15,800 new cases was recorded in the EU member of nearly nine million people.

What Covid restrictions are in place in Sweden?

What Covid restrictions are in place in Sweden?

As cases rise again, a number of European governments have started to reimpose limits on activity, ranging from But it is a warning to us. I think it's pretty clear that immunity does wane.'I'm sure you do still have some protection from the vaccine but it's nowhere near as strong as shortly after you've been vaccinated. It's very clear the booster doses do give a very clear boost to your immune system.'Asked whether the Government should re-introduce control measures, Mr Edmunds told Sky: 'The plan B measures, we could've implemented them at any point. It comes as Violence today broke out

It comes after two people were shot and six others injured in Rotterdam last night after activists clashed with Dutch riot police in a demonstration condemned as an 'orgy of violence'.

'People like us never give up,' read one banner, in the red, white and green colors of the Italian flag. Virtually no one at the Rome protest wore a protective mask.

Restrictions have also been placed on the unvaccinated in Germany - where they have been banned from restaurants - as well as in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Late on Friday night, police said downtown Rotterdam remained restive and there was still a heavy police presence on the streets. Organisers of a planned protest Saturday in Amsterdam against the coronavirus measures said they had canceled the event after Friday's violence.

It comes after Looming lockdowns weighed on a range of financial market sectors on Friday, pushing stocks and oil down and boosting the dollar.

'We expect targeted measures (against COVID-19) across some countries mainly according to the health situation, but other factors, such as domestic political situations, will be relevant,' Oxford Economics analysts said in a note.

'And while it might take a while before a political consensus can be reached in other countries, it is clear that the tide has turned.'

As cases rise again, a number of European governments have started to reimpose limits on activity, ranging from Austria's full lockdown to a partial lockdown in the Netherlands and restrictions on the unvaccinated in parts of Germany, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Niels Van Regenmortel, the intensive care units coordinator at the ZNA Stuivenberg hospital in Antwerp, said there was an increasing risk hospitals in Belgium will have to resort to triage as ICUs fill up amid soaring COVID-19 numbers, calling on the government to restrict night life.

It dropped its final measures recommending people to work from home where possible on September 29.

And advice for people to wear face masks on public transport was abandoned on July. Unlike in other countries the coverings were never compulsory.

On November 11 Swedish health authorities went even further telling double-vaccinated people they no longer needed to swab themselves for the virus.

Some travel restrictions are still in place for people coming to the country from non-EU nations and Britain. Latest figures show Sweden is only carrying out 1.26 tests per 1,000 people, which is also the lowest number in western Europe.

The threat of fresh lockdowns comes as optimism grows about experimental drugs developed by Pfizer and Merck that cut the chance of hospitalisation and severe illness, more weapons in the world's fight against the virus.

On Friday, the EU drug regulator said it was reviewing data on Pfizer's COVID-19 pill to help member states decide on quick adoption ahead of any formal EU-wide approval. The country of 5.5 million earlier in the week

With a seven-day incidence of 11,500 new cases per million inhabitants, the country has the worst reported epidemic situation in the world, according to Our World in Data statistics.