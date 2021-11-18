Comment: A detail seemingly deliberately omitted in the dystopian messaging is that, at least in Austria and Germany, those who can prove that they've recovered from Covid are considered to fit under the 'vaccinated' category.
Other northern regions like Emilia-Romagna and Lombardy have expressed doubts about such a measure, while the region of Veneto has vehemently opposed it.
"We will ask the government that tighter measures, linked to the colour bands, apply to people who have not taken the vaccine, not to people who have done so," said Giovanni Toti, the governor of Liguria's region. The latter refers to the Italian colour bands system, where regions with specific colours (white, yellow, orange, and red) have certain restrictions linked. Veneto's governor Luca Zaia is against such a measure as, according to him, it would be against the Italian Constitution.
Comment: In most countries the unprecedented restrictions were rushed through and enforced using 'emergency' legislation, precisely because it enables the establishment to suspend the normal rights of citizens, and, thus far, legal challenges that won, proving lockdowns violate a country's constitution, have not been upheld.
In Italy, 76.75% of the population has completed the primary vaccination cycle. 2.35% are waiting for the second dose, while 5.26% received the third one. Overall, the national data on those who completed the vaccination cycle varies between 69% in Calabria and 79.6% in Tuscany.
Comment: Meaning, in theory, nearly a quarter of the population would be essentially forced to live under house arrest.
Currently, only clinically vulnerable people, healthcare personnel, guests and staff of nursing homes, those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and those over 60 can receive the third dose. From 1 December, Italian citizens in the 40-60 age group will be included in the third dose vaccination campaign.
Comment: Since the beginning of the manufactured crisis it has been clear that countries have been acting in lockstep, as if implementing some supranational agenda. We're seeing this pattern again with the apartheid lockdown restrictions, that were first implemented in Austria, with Germany and now Italy following just a few days behind, and there are rumours that England is mulling similar restrictions. We can expect that much of Europe will not be far behind, despite 'cases', vaccination rates, and the overall situation being rather different: