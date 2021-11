© EPA-EFE / MASSIMO PERCOSSI



Italy's northern regions of Liguria, Trentino Alto Adige, Friuli Venezia Giulia, and the southern region of Calabria are calling on the government to enforce a lockdown for unvaccinated people. This follows the lead of Austria, which ordered lockdowns for unvaccinated citizens from Monday (15 November).Other northern regions like Emilia-Romagna and Lombardy"We will ask the government that tighter measures, linked to the colour bands,said Giovanni Toti, the governor of Liguria's region. The latter refers to the Italian colour bands system, where regions with specific colours (white, yellow, orange, and red) have certain restrictions linked. Veneto's governor Luca Zaia is against such a measure as, according to him,. 2.35% are waiting for the second dose, while 5.26% received the third one. Overall, the national data on those who completed the vaccination cycle varies between 69% in Calabria and 79.6% in Tuscany.Currently, only clinically vulnerable people, healthcare personnel, guests and staff of nursing homes, those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and those over 60 can receive the third dose. From 1 December, Italian citizens in the 40-60 age group will be included in the third dose vaccination campaign