Latvian MPs who have not been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 will have their pay suspended and no longer be able to take part in parliamentary votes.MPs approved the measure in a vote on Fridaythe statement from the parliament press office states."The payment of a monthly salary and compensation will be suspended for a Saeima MP who will not be entitled to participate in the work of the parliament," it adds.The measureStarting next week, the country will enter a "green mode" with different rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people.The country is currently categorised as of "high concern" by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).The public health agency noted that the hospital admission and occupancy rates in Latvia over the past week were among the highest in the 31 countries in the EU/EEA region.The country has reported 236,765 infections since the beginning of the pandemic and 3,646 deaths.