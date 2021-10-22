© Reuters



UK Health Minister Edward Argar has defended MPs who fail to wear masks in Parliament, claiming they can make an "informed view" on whether to follow guidance despite the health secretary asking the public to wear face coverings.Speaking on Thursday, Argar rebuffed criticism that MPs are not following government guidance byapplies to Parliament."There's clearly a leadership role for members of Parliament on all sides," Argar said, adding, "I think it's for those individual members of Parliament to read the guidance, consider it, bear in mind what Sajid [Javid] has said, and reach their own views."The defence put forward by Argar comes after the UK's Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, urged the public in England to wear face coverings in "crowded" areas for the foreseeable future amid rising Covid cases and fatalities in the UK.Issuing a warning, Javid stated at the Downing Street press conference that CovidLiberal Democrats spokesperson Layla Moran blasted the Conservative government for showing "utter hypocrisy" by advising people to wear masks "while Conservative MPs refuse to do so."