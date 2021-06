© Nemo Jo from Pixabay



'Large, statistically significant reductions in mortality'

Worldwide, more than 50 peer-reviewed studies have shown the effectiveness of ivermectin as a treatment and prophylaxis against COVID-19.

'Inaction in front of mounting evidence'

Politicization of treatments

A citywide initiative in Mexico City to prescribe ivermectin to COVID-19 patients resulted in a plunge in hospitalizations and deaths, two studies found.Hospitalizations were down by as much as 76%, according to research by the Mexican Digital Agency for Public Innovation, Mexico's Ministry of Health and the Mexican Social Security Institute, according to a TrialSiteNews report highlighted by LifeSiteNews Beginning Dec. 29, people who tested positive for COVID from an antigen test and who were experiencing at least mild symptoms began receiving one of the government's ivermectin-based treatment kits, TrialSiteNews reported.to track the impact of the early treatment of COVID with ivermectin on the city's population.Through a phone-call-based monitoring system and hospital data on admissions for COVID-19, the researchers foundfor those who took ivermectin compared to those who did not.The government's findings were corroborated by Dr. Juan J. Chamie-Quintero, a senior data analyst at private Colombian university EAFIT.He found thatChamie-Quintero also conducted a study in Peru, where the government approved ivermectin as a treatment for the virus in May 2020.The study concluded that "the many examples of ivermectin distribution campaigns leading to rapid population-wide decreases in morbidity and mortality indicate that an oral agent effective in all phases of COVID-19 has been identified."Ivermectin,, causes "repeated, consistent, large magnitude improvements in clinical outcomes' at all stages of the disease," according to the study, which was published in the U.S. American Journal of Therapeutics The evidence is so strong, the researchers believe, the anti-parasitic drug should become a standard therapy everywhere, hastening global recovery."The data is overwhelming - we are in a pandemic, and this is an incredibly effective way to combat it. If we use ivermectin widely, our societies can open up," said study co-author Professor Paul Marik, director of emergency and pulmonary care at Eastern Virginia Medical School.A previous study by Professor Andrew Hill of Liverpool University also found ivermectin cuts death rates by about 75%.In a Senate hearing in December, Kory presented evidence that ivermectin prevents infection and saves lives."Although we, like many, are extremely encouraged by the apparent successes in developing effective vaccines, we also are dismayed at the near complete absence of guidance and research on effective early, at-home, or preventative treatment options apart from vaccines, a reality we find unconscionable," he said in his statement.Kory said he and his colleagues are "worried that.""Inaction in front of mounting evidence of safety and effectiveness during a catastrophic pandemic may also compromise widespread vaccination support," he warned."We will look back to the impact that actions versus inaction had on the U.S. and the globe two months from now," Kory said. "If we do nothing, the present trend will continue. History will judge."See testimony of a life saved by ivermectin:Risch said in an interview in December with Fox News' Laura Ingraham . "We've lost 300,000 lives in the United States because our government has basically told everyone to go home, stay home, and if you can't breathe, go to the hospital."That's not a form of treatment, he said, "it's what we call therapeutic nihilism."He said the federal government, through the FDA, CDC and National Institutes of Health, have misrepresented the benefits of the drugs."These are drugs that everywhere else in the world they are being used very effectively," he said.Risch contends the COVID-19 mortality rate is five times lower in the Third World "because that's all they can afford to do.""And we're here twiddling our thumbs and telling everyone to stay home. It's absurd," he said.