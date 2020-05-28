© Reuters



partly funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Several European nations, including France, Italy and Belgium, followed a World Health Organisation decision on Monday to pause a large trial of hydroxychloroquine due to safety concerns.even as European governments moved on Wednesday to halt the use of the anti-malaria drug.A UK regulator said on Wednesday that a separate trial was also being put on hold, less than a week after it started., was expected to involve as many as 40,000 healthcare workers.After early reports that it might help some patients, regulators in several countries had allowed hydroxychloroquine to be used as a potential COVID-19 treatment.US President DonaldHowever, more recent studies have raised serious safety issues. British medical journal The Lancet has reported coronavirus patients receiving hydroxychloroquine were more likely to die and experience dangerous irregular heartbeats. A Lancet study found a higher mortality rate among COVID-19 patients who had received HCQ.On the contrary, on Wednesday, France's health ministry had cancelled a decree in place for nearly two months that had allowed hospital doctors to dispense it in specific situations for COVID-19.Medicines agencies in France and Italy said the drug should not be used for COVID-19 outside clinical trials. Belgium's regulator said trials aiming to evaluate the drug should also take potential risks into consideration.The US Food and Drug Administration has allowed healthcare providers to use hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 through an emergency-use authorisation, but has not approved them to treat it.