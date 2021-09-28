Earth Changes
Russian passenger plane plunges hundreds of feet then is struck by lightning, pilot manages emergency landing at nearest airport
Daily Mail
Tue, 28 Sep 2021 11:53 UTC
The Russian Azur Air Boeing 737-800 with 175 on board 'went into free-fall' as it approached Black Sea resort of Sochi in southwestern Russia.
The plane had left Ekaterinburg earlier that day but was forced to abort its flight plan and make an emergency landing in Krasnodar, some 180 miles north of Sochi, after suffering severe turbulence and the lightning strike.
'It was a wild horror,' said one passenger, while another said they were saying goodbye to life convinced they would crash.
'Bottles and other small items scattered throughout the cabin,' said the passenger.
'Then lightning hit us.
'There was a loud bang and a bright flash.'
The video shows the turbulence after the flight-from-hell was hit by lightning, but miraculously, the pilots managed to regain control of the plane and make an incredible emergency landing.
One tourist, Anna, told E1: 'Everyone was shocked. A woman next to me was crossing herself. 'I remembered all the prayers I knew. When the lightning struck, I turned around. A man sitting near had such fear in his eyes - I will remember for the rest of my life.'
A woman called Anastasia said: 'We flew through huge grey clouds, and suddenly lightning struck - the flash was clearly visible and we heard a loud bang.
'People got scared, some thought the engine was hit.'
Minutes earlier there was a terrifying plunge as the plane descended hundreds of feet in seconds due to severe turbulence amid the storm.
'There were screams, crying children. Awful feeling.'
She said the plane 'plunged and shook'.
'Then everybody began to say goodbye to life and panic.
'The pilots began to climb abruptly, and for about forty minutes we still flew.'
Following this the aircraft - on a three-and-a-half hour flight from Ekaterinburg - made an emergency landing at Krasnodar after the resort town of Sochi was hit by a brutal storm which forced the closure of the airport.
Estate agent Yekaterina, a mother of one, said the plane was on an approach to landing when the drama unfolded.
'The plane was shaken very strongly and suddenly it just started to fall,' she said.
'We were about four seconds in free fall.'
She said: 'The pilot reacted and we began to climb abruptly.
'We were still shaking, all grabbing what we could. There were people who screamed, some were praying.'
Yekaterina said: 'After the lightning strike, it became very quiet, just total silence.
'People became very quiet.
'I don't even know if some had already resigned themselves to death.
'Everyone continued to hold on.'
She remembers the pilot saying 'Don't panic, fasten your seat belts' - but no other announcements.
Passengers stood and applauded the flight crew once the plane had come to a stop, while some requested to meet the pilot and take a selfie - which was refused.
'Thank you for saving our lives,' posted Yekaterina.
There was no immediate comment from the Russian airline.
Comment: Considering our changing atmosphere and the surge in strange sky phenomena, it's notable that there have been a number of plane crashes recently, in Russia in particular, which leads one to wonder whether at least some of those incidents could also have had some weather-related cause. As documented in a 2015 SOTT report The sky's the limit? Aircraft crashes and accidents for June, this trend does appear to have been around for at least a decade: