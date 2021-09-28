A video has captured the terror of passengers on a tourist plane from hell which plunged hundreds of feet in a storm before being struck by lightning on Saturday.The Russian Azur Air Boeing 737-800The plane had left Ekaterinburg earlier that day but was forced to abort its flight plan and make an emergency landing in Krasnodar, some 180 miles north of Sochi, after suffering severe turbulence and the lightning strike.'It was a wild horror,' said one passenger, while another said they were saying goodbye to life convinced they would crash.'Bottles and other small items scattered throughout the cabin,' said the passenger.'Then lightning hit us.after the flight-from-hell was hit by lightning, but miraculously, the pilots managed to regain control of the plane and make an incredible emergency landing.One tourist, Anna, told E1:When the lightning struck, I turned around. A man sitting near had such fear in his eyes - I will remember for the rest of my life.'One tourist, Anna, told E1: 'Everyone was shocked. A woman next to me was crossing herself.'When the lightning struck, I turned around. A man sitting near had such fear in his eyes - I will remember for the rest of my life.'A woman called Anastasia said:'People got scared, some thought the engine was hit.'Anastasia continued.'There were screams, crying children. Awful feeling.'She said the plane 'plunged and shook'.'Then everybody began to say goodbye to life and panic.Following this the aircraft - on a three-and-a-half hour flight from Ekaterinburg -Estate agent Yekaterina, a mother of one, said the plane was on an approach to landing when the drama unfolded.she said.'We were about four seconds in free fall.'She said: 'The pilot reacted and we began to climb abruptly.'We were still shaking, all grabbing what we could. There were people who screamed, some were praying.'Yekaterina said: 'After the lightning strike, it became very quiet, just total silence.'People became very quiet.'I don't even know if some had already resigned themselves to death.'Everyone continued to hold on.'Passengers stood and applauded the flight crew once the plane had come to a stop, while some requested to meet the pilot and take a selfie - which was refused.'Thank you for saving our lives,' posted Yekaterina.There was no immediate comment from the Russian airline.