"What Joe Biden has done with Afghanistan is legendary. It will go down as one of the greatest defeats in American history."

"resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen to Afghanistan, along with the tremendous surge in Covid, the border catastrophe, the destruction of energy independence and our crippled economy. It shouldn't be a big deal because he wasn't elected legitimately in the first place."

"The Taliban no longer has fear or respect for America or America's power. What a disgrace it will be when the Taliban raises their flag over America's embassy in Kabul. This is a complete failure through weakness, incompetence and total strategic incoherence."

for allowing one of America's worst defeats ever as Taliban fighters recaptured Afghanistan,Trump said on Sunday:Trump went on to say in another message that Biden shouldTrump was referring to the allegations of election fraud in the US presidential elections that he and his supporters have leveled against the Democrats. The courts have so far rejected dozens of Republican lawsuits challenging the elections.saying his predecessor's administration cut a deal that left the Islamist group in its strongest military position since 2001 and demoralized Afghan government forces.And yet,and said in July thatAlso last month, he said there wascoming two weeks before the US military is scheduled to complete its withdrawal from Afghanistan,Even the embassy evacuation was Saigon-esque. At least two CH-47 Chinook helicopters were seen evacuating US embassy staff on Sunday.reportedly to neighboring Tajikistan.Biden critics pointed to his silence amid the tumult. CNN said"America's in crisis, Afghanistan's in chaos," US Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said on Twitter. "Why's Joe Biden on vacation?"Trump said on Saturday that his withdrawal plan would have ensured an orderly exit, and his administration established a "credible deterrent" that ensured the Taliban "would never dream" of seizing the US embassy or providing a base for terrorist attacks against America. He said Biden instead "ran out of Afghanistan."US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) suggested on Sunday that Washington's "credible deterrent" stands strong under Biden.Kassy Dillon, founder of the Lone Conservative website, said Pelosi should be ashamed for defending Biden amid the Afghan collapse.