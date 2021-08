The owner of Iowa's shuttered Cricket Hollow Zoo lost their appeal last week after having their animals seized as part of a years long campaign against them by activist groups.Pamela and Thomas Sellner of Manchester lost their animals, and their life's work, after major attacks by the deceptively named People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and a lawsuit by the Animal Legal Defense Fund, who alleged that the zoo was a "public nuisance," despite there being no complaints from neighbors or local law enforcement.The animal rights organizations do not believe that any animals should be in human care — except under their terms and control. So, they targeted this small private zoo that was started as a passion project by a family of Iowa farmers.After visiting the zoo, the judge remarked, "the smell was horrific. I mean, I understand you've got seven (scheduled) days of trial, but what I saw today paints a picture a thousand words can't describe."It is unclear if a dairy farm has ever had a "nice" smell."The court's references to the site visit give us pause," the appeals court's decision stated. "But the court ultimately allowed the defense to present its case and based the final order on the evidence."While there very well may have been unsatisfactory conditions at the zoo, one has to wonder why they wouldn't just volunteer to help or pitch in for this family that clearly has a great love of animals — instead of spending millions to destroy them.Speaking to the Gateway Pundit, Pamela Sellner described years of abuse and intimidation by the animals rights activists — as well as their shocking behavior during the animal seizure.Sellner said that they appealed twice and lost both times, so the organization came and took all of their tigers.Soon, lions were added to the threatened list and the ALDF came and took her deceased son's lion as well. The stress of the incident gave her a mini stroke, causing her to lose half of her eyesight.In 2019, Sellner was sued by the animal rights group for being a "public nuisance" and on the first day of the trial, everyone including the judge went to visit her property. She says it was a cold and windy day."Most of the ALDF lawyers came from California and weren't dressed for the weather," she said. "They walked through with their teeth chattering. It wasn't quite time to hibernate the bears yet, but they were really groggy that day because it was so cold."Sellner explained that the judge was not supposed to talk to anybody during the walk through because the court reporter wasn't there. So, everyone walked through silently.Instead of remaining impartial, the judge went on to go ballistic on Sellner, saying that the small private zoo was not up to the same standards as the "San Diego Zoo or SeaWorld," which the judge said she had been to.Before the trial, the ALDF had sent an undercover activist from Utah to the park to photograph each animal and take inventory of what they had. "We just thought she was a regular guest at the zoo," Sellner said.Sellner says that the woman did not even know what kind of animals she was talking about during her testimony, at one point mistaking a mule for a horse.At one point, Sellner says, the judge held up a photograph of one of the snakes from the reptile house and asked, earnestly, "do you think this snake looks sad?"Following her own testimony on the final day, Sellner was told that the decision could take up to 60 days, but offered a deal in which they could compromise and just take all the large animals. She declined.About three weeks later, the judge came back with her decision that the animal rights group could take all of the exotic animals — but spared her farm animals."When they came out to take stuff, they started at the farm end," Sellner said. "They took a lot of my farm animals first."She never got to watch how they tranquilized and took her primates.Sellner protested and said that nowhere in the order did it authorize them to take amphibians from the aquariums, but the man told her that he did not care what it said and that he was leaving with them."I found out later that they killed my two foot long snowflake eel that was very special to me," Sellner said. "It was my pride and joy.""They also took my five foot caiman out of her water and paraded her outside in the December cold for photos before throwing her in their truck," Sellner said.The activists took her wallaby, which she says they killed within three days of having it."They claimed that I had starved it to death, but I know that isn't true. They wouldn't provide a necropsy or any photos of it. That wallaby was raised by its mother, it wasn't hand raised," Sellner explained. She believes that they broke its neck.The group did not return until several days later. If the family had not checked the property for animals and fed and maintained them — many of the animals that they left likely would have suffered without food or water during this time.Sellner says that the judge changed her ruling four times during the raids, from originally only saying that they could take the exotics — then expanding to her farm, domestic animals, and even horses."She 'graciously' let me keep my family poodle," Sellner said. "Why was my poodle even up for grabs?"By the end of 2019, the animal right activists had already stolen her animals, Sellner said, so she was going to turn her USDA license in and reapply the following year. The USDA said that would be fine.Sellner is now facing a contempt charge for moving animals off the property before the animal rights groups could come take them.In her op-ed for the Register, Kuehl concluded, "it should not fall on private citizens to take legal action to protect these animals." It seems that is something both parties can agree with. Why are private organizations being allowed to seize anything from anyone?"They don't quit," Sellner said. "Everything I worked a lifetime for is gone." Cassandra Fairbanks is a former leftist who came out in support of Donald Trump in 2016. She has been published in the International Business Times, RT, Sputnik, The Independent and countless other publications.