© AP Photo/Matt Dunham/REUTERS/Sergey Smolentsev



Was it a clumsy attempt to disrupt smart, if timid, German and French attempts to finally increase dialogue with Russia?

the very unusual presence of multiple media observers on HMS Defender points to a more propagandistic agenda

Tarik Cyril Amar, a historian at Koç University in Istanbul working on Russia, Ukraine, and Eastern Europe, the history of World War II, the cultural Cold War, and the politics of memory. He tweets under @tarikcyrilamar.

Earlier this week, Russia and the UK clashed after London dispatched a heavily-armed destroyer, HMS Defender, to disputed waters off Crimea. Moscow considers the region its sovereign territory, and its navy fired warning shots.Fortunately, the British ship passed through and nobody was hurt. At least not yet. Britain's post-Brexit global strategy , it seems, is both puzzling and worrying, driving potential conflicts not only in the Black Sea, but with its plans to needle China as well.The Russian and British governments' different stances over who the waters belong to are well-known. Russia maintains that, while Ukraine and its Western patrons do not. However, this dispute is not the driving factor behind this particular incident, despite what the colorful British Prime Minister and Tory Party leader Boris 'BoJo' Johnson is claiming, complete with mock-Churchillian references to the Russian "bear."Instead, the nature of this underlying dispute was entirely clear to all parties involved. On top of this, it is equally obvious that sending a heavily armed British vessel on a jaunt in these waters could not possibly help resolve the underlying problems, only make them worse.Therefore, the real question is what all of this was supposed to be really about.deployed by states that can afford an overwhelming display - old as the hills, or the waves.Much of the current tension between the West and Russia is due to what was once predictable having become imminently true. One could say that the West suffers from nineties nostalgia, while Russia has moved on, and its assertive conduct has taken outside observers by surprise.In an ironic reversal of stereotypes,It is, as the real Winston Churchill once said of Soviet Russia after WWII, a bit of a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma just to make a perfectly superfluous point about Britain's view of Crimea's status, seems strange. More so is the fact that the whole world, including Russia, already knows what it thinks, and was hardly in need of a demonstration. Less persuasive still is the insistence, in essence, that an Englishman has the right to float about in any waters he pleases. That seems odd, even by current Tory, post-Brexit standards.If only Britain had not left the EU in a suicidally short-sighted fit of national foot-stomping, it might have had subtler means to torpedo sensible initiatives from Berlin and Paris, as British observers have - possibly ruefully - pointed out However,for, perhaps, mostly domestic consumption. But in that case, what was the intended message?, and, last but not least, real threats to the unity of Great Britain? It might look to some like right-wing jingoism in an age of diminished expectations.Whatever the causes, there is something most observers seem to have overlooked. If the British motivation in risking a major incident with a potentially much worse outcome than has actually occurred was to stage a show, then even that staging has been badly mismanaged.Denying something so eminently provable is always a bad idea. Especially having first made sure media are close by to provide additional evidence, it makes for a curious approach to dominating the narrative. 'Orwellian', possibly, but as executed by BoJo, not Big Brother.And yet, another odd point in a bizarre story, many. For them, the relevant logic seems to be that if Russia and a Western power say opposite things, then it simply must be Russia that is wrong or even lying. But as it turned out, the Russian account was factual, while the British spin was - to say the very, very least - highly misleading.- and everyone is taking part. For anyone laying a claim to independence of mind or to possess expertise, it is not "relativism" or "whataboutism" but a basic requirement to at long last recognize this fact and say goodbye to the illusions of the new Cold War.If Russia and the West differ, you still need to use your brain to find out who's lying and who's telling the truth. And yes - every single time.