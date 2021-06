© Michael Brochstein/Sipa USA



"I want to thank the sec — the, the, ah former general. I keep calling him general, but my, my — the guy who runs that outfit over there,"

"misidentified the time of day and Senator John Cornyn's title, and you mispronounced Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee's first name and Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher's maiden name of Pannill. Then, apparently forgetting the purpose of your visit, you questioned, 'what am I doing here?'"

"We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women are created by the, you know, you know, the thing."

"I just think that he's not inspiring confidence in the American people. He's not inspiring confidence in our allies overseas, and more importantly, he's sending the wrong message to our adversaries overseas. This is a dangerous situation right now. I feel like we really need to know what's going on, Sean."

"The mainstream media and the far left and the Democrats, they were relentless in the pursuit of me when I was taking care of President Trump, just demanding that he have a cognitive test, that he have a physical exam that included a cognitive test. They said that every president should have that. It should be the new standard, and we should know that our commander in chief and our head of state is capable of leading the nation.



"And so we did. We submitted to that. President Trump ... had a perfect score on his cognitive test, an outstanding performance, and I'm just saying that is the new standard, that the precedent has been set and I'm asking Joe Biden and his medical team to get out there and to get this physical exam done, get this cognitive testing done, and get the results back to the American people."

More than a dozen Republican House members, led by former White House doctor Ronny Jackson , asked President Biden Thursday to undergo a cognitive test and release the results "so the American people know the full mental and intellectual health of their President.""The American people should have absolute confidence in their President," reads the letter to Biden in part. "They deserve to know that he or she can perform the duties of Head of State and Commander in Chief. They deserve full transparency on the mental capabilities of their highest elected leader."Jackson (R-Texas) told Fox News Hannity Thursday night. "We can't sit on this any longer. After this most recent embarrassing performance overseas, I thought it was time to come out [with the letter]."which is copied to chief White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and current White House Physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor,Examples Jackson (R-Texas) cites of Biden's "mental decline and forgetfulness" include an incident from March when the president appeared to forget the name of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.Biden said March 8 while announcing the nomination of two female generals to lead US military combatant commands.The letter also cites remarks Biden gave in Texas this past February when he visited the state following a deadly winter storm. According to Jackson, BidenA third example given by Jackson recounts"Most school-age children could recite that famous and revered patriotic phrase by heart, but you could not," Jackson writes.such as when he tried to remind British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he hadn't introduced the president of South Africa during a roundtable discussion at the G7 summit - only to be reminded that Johnson had done just that.Jackson told host Sean Hannity:first received national attention in January 2018 when he gave an unusually detailed briefing on then-President Donald Trump's health. Jackson described the 45president as being in "excellent" health and noted he had "no concerns" about Trump's cognitive abilities. Jackson recalled:In March of that year, Trump nominated Jackson to head the Veterans' Administration. Jackson later withdrew his nomination amid claims he improperly prescribed medication — particularly opioids — to White House staff (earning him the moniker "Candy Man"), drank on the job created a hostile work environment , and got so drunk at a Secret Service party that he crashed a car Jackson, who was elected to Congress in 2020, criticized the allegations as "baseless," "completely false" and "fabricated." However, a Pentagon watchdog report released earlier this year found that he made "sexual and denigrating" comments about a female subordinate, violated the policy on drinking alcohol on a presidential trip and took prescription-strength sleeping medication that caused his colleagues to worry about his ability to provide proper medical care.including Reps. Bob Gibbs (R-Ohio), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), Andy Harris (R-Md.), Brian Babin (R-Texas), Jody Hice (R-Ga.), Claudia Tenney (R-NY), W. Gregory Steube (R-Fla.), Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.), Kat Cammack (R-Fla.), Jerry L. Carl (R-Ala.), Pat Fallon (R-Texas), Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.), and Beth Van Duyne (R-Texas).