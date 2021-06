© AFP / Niklas HALLE'N.



Covid Recovery Group chairman and MP Mark Harper opposes delays in the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, arguing Brits will "have to learn to live with" the virus now that the vulnerable are jabbed, or suffer constant lockdown.Harper took to Twitter after an article on Sunday in the Telegraph citingdue to the government's concern about the spread of Covid-19 variants.if the reopening were delayed, and would send "a clear message to employers and workers that, when Covid cases increase this (and every) autumn and winter, they cannot rely on Govt to keep our society open.""Now that the most vulnerable have been protected with their vaccine doses, we have to learn to live with this virus,Harper also pointed out that the most vulnerable people in the UK - who account for 99% of Covid-19 deaths and 80% of hospitalisations - will all have been offered two vaccine jabs by June 21, making it safer than ever to reopen."We have to learn to live with it," concluded Harper.The Telegraph reported on Sunday that ministers fear Britain "will have a six-week window to open up in the summer or risk keeping Covid-19 restrictions in place until the spring."June 21 was originally planned to be the fourth and final stage of reopening, and would have seen nightclubs reopened and the limits on the number of people who can meet up or attend events removed.