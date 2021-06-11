Hospitals have been told to change the way they collect data on patients infected with coronavirusNHS England has instructed hospitals to make the change to the daily flow of data sent by NHS trusts and told The Independent thatand whether it was successfully reducing Covid-19 sickness.The Lib Dem MP Layla Moran, chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus,In a letter to hospital bosses on 7 June, shared with The Independent, NHS England's Covid incident director, Professor Keith Willett, said that from now on NHS England wanted a "a breakdown of the current stock of Covid patients into those who are in hospital with acute Covid-19 symptoms (and for whom Covid-19 is the primary reason for being in hospital);He added:We are asking for this binary split for those patients newly admitted to hospital and those newly diagnosed with Covid while in hospital."During the coronavirus crisis many patients in hospital were sick from the virus, with intensive care units forced to double or triple their capacity and the vast majority of patients needing oxygen.It has always been the case that as the virus spreads in the community some patients would be likely to test positive.One clinician said: "As the community prevalence goes up, the in-hospital rate will go up in line with that.Professor Ian Douglas from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine said:, as it does partly address the burden to health services due to the virus. Not completely though, because people in hospital with Covid will presumably also need to be treated differently to avoid further spread, which places some extra burden on the hospitals."I've got no idea what the split is like at the moment, and importantly we won't know retrospectively what the trend is. Following on from that, there are only a few days before any announcement about 21 June, which may not give us long enough to be sure about what direction the 'of Covid' numbers are going.Layla Moran told The Independent: "If this provides a more accurate picture of the impact of Covid on our hospitals then that should be welcomed. However, we need to be cautious about the government using this as a way to massage the figures as we approach 21 June.