© AFP/Gian Masko



About the Author:

Tom Fowdy is a British writer and analyst of politics and international relations with a primary focus on East Asia.

The apparent narrow victory of socialist Pedro Castillo in Peru is the latest splash of a 'red wave' engulfing South America, where Washington and its 'free market fundamentalism' have been calling the shots for decades.Over the past few days, many eyes in the Western Hemisphere have been on the hotly contested presidential election in Peru.which the latter then accused him of rigging. The possible election of such a radical socialist, whose public image includes humble ponchos, sandals and straw hats, has been empowered by a generation of young people Yet, this is not a political earthquake in Peru alone, but in fact one of many increasingly spanning an entire continent.- a momentous blast of left-leaning energy sweeping across multiple countries and empowering a thirst for radical change. As this election heads to its finale, protests and uprisings continue to sweep Colombia , Chile has abandoned its Pinochet-era constitution , and former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is making a resurgent comeback in Brazil.But what is causing this? What do these countries have in common? The answer is- all of which have prolonged disillusionment and left the economies of the continent stagnant over the past decade. Now, the wind of change is here and it's all happening in America's own backyard, which it claims as its own but does not tend to the garden.In many ways, theSince the 19th century, the United States has wielded its- a foreign policy approach that prerequisites undisputed dominance over the entire Western Hemisphere as a safeguard for American interests and national security. Such a policy has led to a longstanding approach in Washington to remove and hinder any governments whose preferences do not align with their own, especially socialist ones. This has led to many outright wars, coups and other illicit regime changes, all of which prolonged chronic instability and severely set back many of the countries involved.As a result,throughout the continent. The United States has long sought to impose its economic system across the region, but it has not generated growth and prosperity as was marketed, butand a negation of the masses, which subsequently results in mass immigration towards the US itself due to a lack of local opportunities.revealing the otherwise chronic lack of empathy and economic focus Washington has vested in Latin America. It is no surprise on such a background that movements in the south have subsequently arisen, demanding popular change. They are not driven by geopolitical competition, the events in Peru, Chile and Colombia amongst others cannot be explained by Russia, China or Cuba, butUS neoliberalism in this region is a failed experiment.In this case, it will be interesting to see how the US foreign policy establishment reacts to the red wave on its doorstep. Will they perceive it as a national security threat? Will they seek to uproot and dismantle these movements? Or even facilitate coups? Even if they are not driven by any particular geopolitical rival,given the history, with US flags having been burned in Colombia. Yet even if not, Washington can surely not ignore these events due to their explicit ideological element, which will challenge the popular discourse that East Asia is set to be "the story of the 21st century."The red wave is reimagining South America, and it isn't over yet.