The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) announced Monday that residents of legal age can get a free joint at a licensed marijuana store if they receive an on-site coronavirus vaccine.According to the LCB, participating cannabis retailers may only provide a pre-roll joint, and no other product may be provided as part of this allowance. Receipt of the complimentary joint must occur during the same visit as receiving the vaccination, and may not be delayed, postponed, or otherwise acquired at a later date or time. The cannabis joint must be provided by a retailer, and not a producer or processor and licensees are required to maintain records of all product provided as part of this allowance.Ian Eisenberg, owner of the Uncle Ike's chain of pot shops in Seattle told The Post Millennial, "We are ready, willing and able to step up and do our part to help get people vaccinated." Stores in the chain that will be offering vaccinations will be announced later in the week. Eisenberg added that he was thrilled that he was able to have this opportunity to be part of the solution to the pandemic.