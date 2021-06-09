marijuana
The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) announced Monday that residents of legal age can get a free joint at a licensed marijuana store if they receive an on-site coronavirus vaccine. The temporary allowance enabled cannabis retailers to provide one pre-rolled joint to of age consumers who receive a vaccination in-store.


The "Joints for Jabs" program was approved by the LCB as a way to entice residents to get vaccinated and applies to anyone over 21. The optional allowance is effective from Monday June 07 - July 12, 2021.

According to the LCB, participating cannabis retailers may only provide a pre-roll joint, and no other product may be provided as part of this allowance. Receipt of the complimentary joint must occur during the same visit as receiving the vaccination, and may not be delayed, postponed, or otherwise acquired at a later date or time. The cannabis joint must be provided by a retailer, and not a producer or processor and licensees are required to maintain records of all product provided as part of this allowance.

Ian Eisenberg, owner of the Uncle Ike's chain of pot shops in Seattle told The Post Millennial, "We are ready, willing and able to step up and do our part to help get people vaccinated." Stores in the chain that will be offering vaccinations will be announced later in the week. Eisenberg added that he was thrilled that he was able to have this opportunity to be part of the solution to the pandemic.

Last week, the Evergreen State unveiled the "Shot of a Lifetime" promotion which offers a variety of prizes for people who get the jab. For the next four weeks, the state will draw the name of a vaccine recipient for a $250,000 prize and at the end of June, will hold a drawing for a $1 million grand prize.

The state is also offering chances at free tuition for vaccinated teens ages 12 to 17 to state universities and community colleges. Sports teams, including the Seattle Seahawks and Mariners are giving away tickets. Alaska Airlines will also be giving away two free airline tickets anywhere it flies. Microsoft and Nintendo will be giving away free video game consoles. Breweries, wineries and restaurants are also offering free drinks and more with proof of vaccination.