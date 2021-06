© Getty Images / StockPlanets

Vaccine hesitancy rates have shown modest declines in the past month as more businesses introduce perks for getting the shots, a trend that has bolstered President Joe Biden's push to increase the national rate to 70% by the Fourth of July.Now, the Biden administration is ramping up efforts to boost national vaccination rates and encourage trust in the scientific research that went into developing the shots.Incentives have recently been introduced, so it will take time to see measurable benefits, according to Dr. Susan Hassig, an epidemiologist at Tulane University in Louisiana, the state with the second-lowest vaccination rate after Mississippi, with only 36% of adults having received a shot. Still,The national push to get 70% of adults at least one shot by the Fourth of July should not be a one-off, Hassig said. Rather, the incentives for getting vaccinated will have to extend beyond the next month."[People] still have questions, and they need to find some way to get them answered before they ultimately commit to be vaccinated," Hassig said. "For some people, it's kind of like teaching your kids to eat vegetables. You need to offer it to them five or six times before they'll ultimately take a few bites and they decide, 'Hey, this broccoli is pretty tasty.'"